Leafs players ‘have all the confidence in the world’ to end skid Kyle Dubas’ message that he “believes in the group” resonates with the Maple Leafs, but the Toronto GM is also eager to bolster the roster ahead of the trade deadline with his team losing five of their last six games in regulation. Leafs players, however, say they aren't waiting for help to snap this slump, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday. The Leafs host the Calgary Flames on Friday night in the first game of a two-game series.

In his mid-season media availability on Tuesday, general manager Kyle Dubas didn't hide the fact he's eager to bolster the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

"I think it resonates," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the message. "He believes in the group. He knows what we are capable of. He believes we will find our way out of this. I think we have earned that through the good times that we have had this season."

After surging into first place, Toronto has stumbled since March 4, losing five of six games with all the defeats coming in regulation. The Leafs still sit atop the North Division, but the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are closing in.

The players who spoke to the media on Wednesday made it clear they aren't waiting for help to snap this slump.

"When it comes to adding people, I mean, that's really not our business," said defenceman Morgan Rielly, the longest-serving Leaf. "If he adds someone that's great, if not then we have all the confidence in the world with the group we have in our room right now."

"We believe we have a very talented, special group," said captain John Tavares, "a lot of depth, a lot of variety, versatility so it's up to us to play at the level we want to play at and get the results we need."

The team doesn't play again until Friday and Saturday when they host the Calgary Flames, who are heating up since the arrival of coach Darryl Sutter. After that the Leafs will have another four-day break before playing in Ottawa.

"Kyle is a very even-keeled guy," said Keefe, who also worked for Dubas in the Ontario Hockey League and American Hockey League. "He has confidence in the group. He will do what he needs to do in order to enhance our group."

TRADE BAIT: Sorting out the #NHL's buyers and sellers ahead of #TradeCentre, while we add five new names (or items?) to the board:https://t.co/dM2NE1aVJT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 17, 2021

It won't be easy to swing a deal in the current climate. The Leafs are tight to the salary cap and Dubas is also feeling a time crunch, because of the quarantine rules in Canada.

Tavares pointed out that Dubas is creative and willing to think outside the box to get stuff done.

"He never stops trying to get better and looking for different ways to improve the team, improve the style of play, help players individually so just the whole system and program we have here is tremendous," the centre said. "We all really believe and trust Kyle and the whole organization. [They are] doing everything they can to give us the best opportunity to win and have success and compete for the Stanley Cup."

After two days off, the players got back on the ice for a full practice on Wednesday. The 50-minute ​workout was designed to get the legs going again and knock off any rust. Keefe promised a "highly competitive, full-blast" session on Thursday.

"Whatever it might've been that caused us to dip a little bit here — fatigue, execution, habits, mental mistakes — between the practice time and the rest, our expectation is that those things should be fixed and we should be back to playing at our best," Keefe said.

Wayne Simmonds took part in a full practice with the team for the first time since sustaining a broken wrist on Feb. 6.

"It felt pretty good," the winger said. "I honestly can't give you an answer if I'm going to play this weekend, but it's getting better every day ... If they allow me to go, maybe I'll be able to go. For now we're just playing it by ear."

Saturday will mark six weeks since the injury, which was the initial projected timeline for Simmonds to return.

"When you come back from a wrist injury, you want to be cognizant that you can make every single movement that's required and not jump into it too quick," Simmonds explained. "It's just making sure I can handle my own area whether that be shooting or playing with pucks on the wall with confidence and especially in front of the net. Just trying to figure out where I am in all those aspects."

Simmonds had been heating up before getting hurt, scoring five goals in six games and earning a promotion to the second line with Tavares and William Nylander. At practice on Wednesday, he skated on the fourth line with Pierre Engvall and Jason Spezza.

"It sucks when you get hurt," the 32-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., said. "I felt like I was starting to get into a little bit of a groove there."

Jack Campbell is trending toward a return this weekend. The goalie hurt his leg on Jan. 24 in Calgary. He returned on Feb. 27, but re-aggravated the injury during a shutout win in Edmonton. Campbell has been listed as day-to-day ever since.

"We have been waiting on Campbell here for quite some time," Keefe acknowledged. "He skated yesterday as well. Those have been his best days for sure. That has been very encouraging ... It has been one of those things where they thought a few days might do the trick to kind of get him back, but it has just lingered. I wouldn't describe it as a setback necessarily, but more as a nagging thing that hasn't had him feeling the way we need him to feel."

Campbell's status looms large with another back-to-back set this weekend. Frederik Andersen has struggled of late with an 0-4-1 record and an .872 save percentage in his last five appearances.

"If Fred's shown us anything in the four and a half seasons he's been with us, it's that he has a tremendous ability to gather himself when he may not be playing to the standard that he sets for himself," Dubas said on Tuesday. "If you go back through each of the seasons, any time where Fred has found himself in a bit of a rut, per se, he's able to pull himself out of it and that's the expectation of what we'll see from him as we move ahead."​

Michael Hutchinson has looked shaky in his last two outings and got pulled early in Sunday's loss in Ottawa after allowing two goals on three shots.

Campbell has been excellent when healthy, winning all three of his starts and posting a .951 save percentage.

"He has been good enough to be able to skate and do different things to stay sharp, but in terms of being ready to play games, it has been kind of lingering," Keefe said. "That has been why we have been non-committal and unsure virtually every day. We have just been kind of waiting for that to settle a bit. It seems like it has, but he has some days to get through here as well."

After being recalled from the AHL, Alex Galchenyuk skated on the second line with Tavares and Nylander at Wednesday's practice.

"I don't have [time] to sit here long enough and talk about how great they are and how good it is to practice with them and hopefully get a chance to play with them on a line," the winger said with a smile. "Such high-skilled players and they seem to make those crazy plays with ease. I see how hard they work at practice. Just great players and an amazing opportunity."

The Leafs have taken things slowly with the former third overall pick since acquiring him from Carolina on Feb. 15. They wanted to let Galchenyuk get familiar with Toronto's systems and the new environment. So, for the first time in his career, Galchenyuk played in the AHL producing eight points in six games with the Toronto Marlies.

"He has been terrific," Keefe said of the 27-year-old. "He has worked hard. He has been very humble. The staff down there, whether it is [head coach] Greg Moore or all of the staff that has been working with the Marlies, can't say enough good things about how he has handled himself, put in the work and how he has been engaged with all of the players down there."

Galchenyuk scored one goal in ​eight games with the Ottawa Senators this season. His last NHL game was on Feb. 11.

"It was great for me to go down there and play a lot of games," Galchenyuk said of the Marlie experience, "get my legs moving and get my game back to where it needs to be and get timing and everything ... I feel really comfortable here in Toronto and a lot of credit to the organization. The time they put in to work on me and get my game back where it needs to be, it's amazing. I mean, I really appreciate it and I got to keep sticking to it and do my best."

Keefe hasn't decided if Galchenyuk will make his Leafs debut this weekend.

"The organization has put a lot of time and effort into him," the coach said. "He has received it very well. As much as you might think that is the way it should be, unfortunately, it is not the way it always is. It is a credit to how motivated he is to get this right. It makes you want to give him the opportunity. Whether it is now or down the line, we certainly think he will get a chance."

Jimmy Vesey was picked up off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

"Putting him on waivers was a difficult decision," Keefe admitted. "Kyle, ultimately, made the decision there. Really, the reason for it is just the flexibility within the roster. When you have players that are not eligible to be moved onto the taxi squad at any point in time, it creates some challenges where you can't even really change the lineup."

Vesey had played in all 30 games with the Leafs this season, producing five goals and two assists. He started the year on the second line with Tavares and Nylander, but found himself on the fourth line of late.

"He did good things for us," Keefe said. "He has a good skill set. He is a versatile guy who can play up and down the lineup. It didn't work out for him here in the way that we thought it might with the opportunity we gave him early. He has a lot of things that he brings to a team. We would've liked to have kept him for sure, but the system is what it is. It gives players these opportunities to move to a team that might have a different chance for him."

The Leafs and Canucks will play four more times this season.

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman

Spezza - Engvall - Simmonds

Boyd, Barabanov

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Marincin - Liljegren

Andersen

Campbell

Hutchinson