Leafs' Rielly believes defence can help spark offence "There's a number of different ways our group can be better," said Toronto Maple Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly. "You want to get more shots. Get more shots through. Be up in the rush. Just be more involved."

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they prepare to host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen have combined for just four goals this season. Only the Anaheim Ducks have gotten fewer goals from their blue line.

"Early in the season, defensively, we're trying to shore some things up," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Defencemen naturally will be a little more reserved in their play and that can have an effect."

Timothy Liljegren leads the Leafs defence with two goals with both coming in the same game. Justin Holl and Jordie Benn both have one. Toronto is struggling to score in 5-on-5 play this season (24th overall entering Saturday) and the team is looking for more from its blue line.

"The way teams defend, you know, a lot of times your advantage both on the rush and in the offensive zone can come from contributions from the defence," Keefe noted. "This Buffalo team is one that gets a lot of activity and contribution from the blue line and you can see the difference that it makes. Not only does it make the team more dangerous offensively, it makes the forwards more dangerous offensively, because there's a lot more to think about, worry about. They get the puck in different spots and get defensive-zone coverages out of sorts a bit."

Toronto has worked on being more connected when breaking out the puck, which starts with the defence, but that's not the only focus right now.

Rielly has six points in 5-on-5 play through 18 games (0.33 per game). He had 36 in 82 games last season (0.44 per game). The Leafs are breaking even (15 goals for, 15 goals against) with their ice-time leader on in 5-on-5 play. Last season, the edge was 90-75 for Toronto.

Rielly is in the first year of a new eight-year, $60-million contract.

"I don't think there's been a whole lot of added pressure," the 28-year-old said. "I think there's always high expectations that I have for myself and our group has for our group. I mean, it's been good, but you don't ever want to be satisfied or anything like that."

Keefe agrees that Rielly has been good this season especially considering the circumstances.

"He's a guy that's come to rely on having a consistent partner in [T.J.] Brodie and not just with Brodie's injury but with how we've moved things with our pairings, he's had to play with different people and different situations, which I think has an effect," the coach noted. "But, overall, he's done a good job and he's continued to push himself."

Rielly is currently slotting in beside Benn. He previously played with Liljegren and Brodie and even played a game on the right side with Rasmus Sandin.

"You want to get to a point as a player that you can stand on your own," Rielly said. "You want to play with good partners and players and everything, but you want to be able to help your partner out, to lift him up and your team. If you're out there with your partner or a different guy or you're playing your off side or if it's on the power play or penalty kill, you're just able to contribute no matter what."

Keefe highlighted that Rielly, the longest-serving Leaf, takes on a lot as a member of the team's leadership group.

"Especially with the loss of [Jake] Muzzin, you know, his experience and his voice, the tenure that he has here and perspective that he has, has been important to keep our group on task," Keefe said.

---

With seven goals this season, Rasmus Dahlin is second among all NHL defencemen.

"He's a game changer," said Tage Thompson, who leads Buffalo with 22 points. "He's got so much confidence. He's hungry to make a difference every time he steps on the ice and that's what you're seeing. He's able to do it not just because of his skill, but his will. He's not losing any battles. He's hungry to win every battle. He's playing with a little bit of an edge and that's why he's getting a little more room offensively too."

"He broke the threshold," said coach Don Granato. "He now knows he can be an elite player in any moment in any game and he has the hindsight and wisdom of lots of experience both good and bad."

Dahlin, 22 and in his fifth NHL season, is the perfect mentor for fellow first overall pick Owen Power, who's in his first full NHL season.

"He's been unbelievable," Power observed. "You see how much offence he's been putting up and his numbers, but people don't really realize how good he is defensively and how little he gives up while producing at that high level. The biggest thing that's stood out is just how well his gaps are and how little he gives up playing against the top guys every night."

Power made his NHL debut in Toronto in April.

"Not quite the same, but any time you get to come home and play in front of family and friends it's pretty cool," the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. said.

What's been the biggest adjustment so far for the University of Michigan product?

"Just the travel and how much you play," Power said. "I've been used to playing two games a week for the last couple years so it's a little bit different."

---

The Sabres won the final three games against the Leafs last season outscoring their division rivals 15-5. Two of the games were at Scotiabank Arena while the other was outside at Tim Hortons Field in front of a largely pro-Leafs crowd.

"Each season is new and teams are different and all that, but we certainly talked about the fact that we didn't do well against this team last year and we'd like to get off to a good start in the season series here tonight," said Keefe. "It seemed like we got their best game every time we played them and we certainly didn't have ours."

"Every time we played them we had our game," confirmed Sabres centre Dylan Cozens. "We tried to frustrate them and capitalize on their mistakes."

How do you frustrate the Leafs?

"Just outwork them," Cozens continued. "Know they're going to get frustrated and maybe try and do too much and then we capitalize on that. The goal is to frustrate those guys."

Those three wins by Buffalo came late in the season when the Sabres, outside the playoff picture, had found a rhythm and the Leafs were secure in a playoff position. Heading into the first meeting this year, Buffalo has lost seven straight in regulation.

"We have to come out with a little more," Cozens said. "A little more heart. A little more passion. Got push for that next step, that next gear."

"We got a pretty good feeling," insisted Thompson. "We play well against them. We've been in a little bit of a rut lately so this is the perfect time to get out of it."

---

William Nylander will look to stay hot. The winger has scored in three of the last four games and is fitting in nicely beside Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting on the top line.

"Willy's flying out there," said Bunting. "He's playing his game, using his speed and using his skill. He's really fun to play with. Our line has been really clicking together."

Nylander finished with four shots while playing 22 minutes and 25 seconds on Thursday, which was his second highest total of the season.

"He's been playing great," said Matthews. "Just moving his feet all over the ice. We're just trying to find each other all over, get open for each other and move the puck quick and try to attack. It's a lot of fun when he's playing like that."

"We've had a lot of chances," said Nylander. "I thought we could have maybe had a few more with the plays that we had. We have to keep building off of that."

---

Nick Robertson will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game. The 21-year-old winger hasn't played in a week.

"Robertson's here every day and working his ass off and staying ready," Keefe noted. "He was outstanding in the practice yesterday so that's something you're looking for. Does he still have the energy? Does he still have the life? Is he still pushing? So, you're watching that ... I don't like to have our guys sit too long, any of them, particularly young players and that's part of why he's in that daily discussion."

Keefe wants to give natural centre Pontus Holmberg an extended look. Denis Malgin, meanwhile, has fit in well beside David Kampf and Zach Aston-Reese.

"I like how things kind of settle in right now and I think it's important for us to give it an opportunity to play itself out and give it a chance to flourish," said Keefe. "We got some traction here with some of the lines, in particular the Kampf line."

Kampf feels like the instant chemistry with Swiss League product Malgin may be tied to culture.

"He's from Europe so we have a lot of similar thinking about the game," the Czechia native said. "I like it. We want to keep puck a little bit more maybe just trying to find each other."

---

The World Cup starts on Sunday and Leafs players have made their picks.

"It was an auction-style thing," Rielly said. "We each got a couple of teams. Lots of guys come out of the woodwork around this time of year and they're fake fans and everything, but you let it slide. It's a cool event. I got Canada in our pool so I'm looking forward to cheering them on."

"I'm from Switzerland so I'm going to take Switzerland," said Malgin when asked for his pick. "There are teams like France and England that have a good chance to win. World Cup is always a big thing. For sure, we're going to follow it and talk about it every day."

"I like a lot of teams, but probably my favourite is Argentina, because I like [Lionel] Messi," said Kampf. "He's the best player in the world I think."

Did Bunting, who's known for his agitating style on the ice, play any soccer as a kid?

"Actually, I'm pretty sure I got kicked out of the league when I was younger so that was that," the Scarborough, Ont. native said with a grin. "I didn't take soccer up after I was 10."

What'd he do?

"I don't even know," Bunting said with a laugh. "Let's not even comment."

---

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starts for the Sabres.

The Leafs will not make any lineup changes.

---

Leafs projected lineup for Saturday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Rielly - Benn

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Murray starts

Kallgren