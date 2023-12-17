Team Canada practised at the Limhamn Arena in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday.

After getting a look on the wing at selection camp, Macklin Celebrini is back in his natural centre spot as Team Canada starts ramping up ahead of the World Juniors.

"It just kind of puts you in a better position," the 17-year-old Boston University freshman said. "Just kind of in the middle of everything. It puts you under the puck and coming with speed so I like it. I had a wing experience at the camp, but I like centre."

Celebrini skated between Saskatoon Blades centre Fraser Minten and Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais at practice. Minten started the season as the third-line centre on the Toronto Maple Leafs, but has no problem shifting to the left side on what projects to be Canada's second line.

"I've been a centre the last two years pretty strictly, but before that I was always a winger in bantam, midget so feel comfortable at both," the 19-year-old said.

"Minten is such a smart player," said Canada head coach Alan Letang. "He's got a good frame. He's got some good size [6-foot-1, 194 pounds]. He can get to the net for those guys, work the corners with Celebrini, and then let Dumais do his thing in time and space, so that's what we're thinking there."

The early returns at practice have been good.

"They were doing some circles around us a little bit," defenceman Jake Furlong said with a smile. "They're all smart and think the game so well so that's going to be the hardest thing to defend."

Sometimes young pivots are pushed to the wing at the World Juniors, but Canada wants to maximize Celebrini's vision. The draft-eligible dynamo has 10 goals and 15 assists in 15 games this season.

"I just think at centre he gets the puck a little bit more and can distribute it," noted Letang. "And say Celebrini is struggling a little bit in the face-off circle, Minten can always jump in there and win some draws. We may try Minten at centre in these exhibition games or practice, but for right now he's good enough to work the walls and if we get pucks into the middle we'll be able to distribute them pretty quick."

Canada will play three tune-up games before the Boxing Day opener at the World Juniors.

Minten points out that playing on the wing will allow him to save energy in the defensive zone, especially on the bigger ice surface in Europe.

"You don't have to run from corner to corner as much," he said. "So, I can try to get the jump through the neutral zone and be able to attack and then use a ton of energy to get in the corners down low and maintain offensive possession."

But there are some things that will take time to get used to.

"Probably the biggest adjustment is you just don't have as much speed off the rush," Minten said. "You're a little more flatfooted on the outside and don't have as many options. As a centre you can go either way usually, but down that wall usually you're going down that wall only. So, got to be smart about where you put pucks and trying to create space and speed for yourself."

Celebrini and Dumais played together in both selection camp games.

"They had a little bit of chemistry in the USports games so we figured we'd keep them together," Letang said.

"He's easy to play with," said Dumais. "He does it all. I'm a playmaker and he likes the puck on his stick so I think it meshes pretty well."

In the second USports game on Wednesday, Dumais set up a nice Celebrini goal off the rush.

"He's just a really smart player," said Celebrini. "He can make plays. He can also shoot the puck. I feel like when you play with someone who thinks the game similar to you it just makes it a lot easier."

Dumais left Wednesday's game after the first period due to a hip flexor.

"I've dealt with it for a while now," the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect said. "There's nothing to worry about."

It hasn't seemed to slow Dumais down in the QMJHL. He's racked up 16 goals and 31 assists in only 21 games.

"He's probably the smartest player I've played with," said Furlong, who is captain of the Mooseheads. "As a D, it's kind of scary sometimes when he comes up high in the offensive zone but then he finds a guy backdoor and it ends up being a goal. Playmaking, he's great at that."

Dumais leads the entire Canadian Hockey League in points per game (2.24) and yet his spot wasn't guaranteed when he arrived at Canada's camp.

"When he came in we wanted to challenge him a little bit to make sure," Letang said. "On the big ice, you have to get engaged a little bit. We have to try to get inside and we said we wanted to see that at the selection camp. And in those two games he really chased down some loose pucks and was willing to try and jump inside."

And that's how Dumais made Team Canada after being among the final cuts last year in Halifax.

"I'm a little more mature," he said. "My two-way game is a little more evolved. I'm trying to play my game and do the little things right ... last year didn't go my way, but I came back with the experience and things are going my way this year."

This is the first time Minten and Celebrini have played on the same team, but both are from Vancouver so there's some pre-existing familiarity.

"I played against his brother a lot," Minten said. "His brother [Aiden Celebrini] is in the '04 age group. Growing up, Mack would play up a bit too and I would see him at open ice and around the city and he would play against my brother [Bryce Minten] sometimes so knew of him quite well. I never really conversed with him a ton, but I'd see him out there and you'd notice him right way."

"Growing up we used to play open ice together," Celebrini recalled. "Kind of just go out and have fun."

Celebrini wears No. 71 in the NCAA, but will be back in his usual No. 17 with Team Canada.

"I've loved 17," Celebrini said. "This year, I couldn't get 17."

Sophomore Quinn Hutson wears that number with the Terriers.

Why does Celebrini love 17?

"Growing up I always watched Ryan Kesler," he said. "Canucks were my favourite team."

Celebrini had the chance to meet Kesler a couple times.

"It was amazing," he recalled. "A hero growing up ... an experience I won't forget."

Celebrini wore No. 17 earlier this year when he led Team Canada to the podium at the under-18 World Championship, which was played in Switzerland.

"It was an Olympic sheet as well so being more used to that will help," he said. "This is a step up and will be a challenge so I feel like the u18s definitely helped with just getting [familiar with] the format of the tournament and everything that goes into it and knowing how to prepare yourself for these games."

Celebrini produced 15 points in seven games. Despite playing through a shoulder injury, he scored the overtime winner in the bronze medal game against Slovakia and did the heartbreaker celebration popularized by Patrick Kane.

"It was just a lot of emotions," he said. "I wasn't really thinking much. It was just a blur. I was just super excited to kind of come away from the tournament with something."

Is that celebration in his rotation?

"No, no, I don't know if I'll do it again," he said sheepishly. "That was a special occasion."

Connor Bedard did the same celebration after scoring an overtime winner against Slovakia in the quarterfinals at last year's World Juniors.

Furlong, who was selected in the fifth round (140th overall) by Columbus in 2022, is the lowest draft pick among the skaters on Team Canada. This will be the first time he wears the maple leaf in competition.

"There's a lot of teams that have overlooked me and put me on the back burner," the Nova Scotia native said. "I'm just a guy who works hard and gets one per cent better every day."

Being doubted has fuelled Furlong.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder," he said. "Jordan is the same way."

Dumais, a third rounder in 2022 (96th overall), is the lowest draft pick among Team Canada's forwards.

"We both feed off each other," Furlong said. "We want this so bad."

Like Dumais, Furlong projects to play an important role for Canada. He skated on the second pair alongside Anaheim Duck Tristan Luneau at practice.

"He's a D-man who likes to be up in the rush and pushing the pace of play," Furlong noted. "I think of myself as more defence first so I think we'll be pretty good together."

That self-awareness is a big reason why Furlong made the cut at selection camp.

"He wasn't worried about jumping into the play too much," Letang observed. "Like, jumped in just to create offence, but wasn't looking to lead the rush and that steady play was important for us."

Diana Ratzlaff had company when she learned her son cracked Team Canada on Wednesday.

"I instantly FaceTimed my parents," Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Scott Ratzlaff said. "My mom was at school. She's teaching Grade 1 so she had to stop the class for a minute so I could tell her."

The Ratzlaff family lives in tiny Irma, Alta., which has a population of around 500. So, this accomplishment is one that will reverberate throughout the community.

"I could hear all the cheering in the background," Ratzlaff said. "It was a cool experience."

Lines at Saturday's practice:

Cowan - Geekie - Savoie

Minten - Celebrini - Dumais

Rehkopf - Yager - Wood

Allard - Beck - Danielson

Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Luneau

Molendyk - Warren

Bonk

Ratzlaff

Rousseau

St-Hilaire

Power play units at Saturday's practice:

QB: Mateychuk

Flanks: Minten, Celebrini

Middle: Bonk

Net front: Geekie

QB: Luneau

Flanks: Savoie, Dumais

Down low: Rehkopf, Cowan