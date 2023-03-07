The New Jersey Devils and Maple Leafs (optional) skated at the Prudential Center in Newark on Tuesday.

John Tavares did not feel like himself when he woke up on Sunday morning.

"Physical game the other night for myself and felt good completing the game and rest of the evening, but just woke up feeling a little tired," the centre said. "Just felt a little drained."

The Leafs are nearing the end of a gruelling five-game road trip, which started in Seattle on Feb. 26. After beating the Kraken, the Leafs flew back East for games against Edmonton and Calgary on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Vancouver for a game on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto dressed 11 forwards against the Canucks and then saw Auston Matthews and Ryan O'Reilly miss shifts due to injury. Tavares ended up playing 21 minutes and 21 seconds, which was his fourth highest total of the season. He also absorbed a couple big hits.

"You try to not get anxious about stuff, but certainly you want to feel better," said the 32-year-old, who sustained a concussion in the 2021 playoffs. "I didn't feel horrible like I couldn't get out of bed or anything, but felt it was important to relay that messaging to the medical staff."

With the Leafs only playing twice this week – Tuesday at New Jersey and Saturday at home to the Edmonton Oilers – the decision was made to hold Tavares out of Tuesday's tilt.

Tavares was still a full participant at practice on Monday and stayed out late for extra work. On Tuesday morning, he again put in a full workout.

"Woke up yesterday feeling great," he said. "Had a great sleep. Kind of really back to normal and same here today."

John Tavares on the ice at Leafs optional skate

Did the medical staff have to sell him on sitting out the game?

"We all kind of came to the decision," Tavares said. "But, certainly, I think in these situations it's really important that they spearhead the call ... especially with the circumstances for us this week it just worked out that precautionary seemed like the best way to go. So, definitely on board with that and understood."

Tavares has played in every game this season. He has only missed 10 regular-season games during his five-year run in Toronto.

"Obviously you want to play and put a lot into preparing yourself day in and day out and being durable and prepping yourself for a long season and all those things, but sometimes it's good to take a step back and be on the cautionary side."

Tavares expects to play on Saturday.

"I'm back to myself feeling normal, so it's more of just following the routine of things and what the protocols are and just looking at it as a precautionary measure for today."

The Leafs are expected to take Wednesday and Thursday off before returning to practice on Friday.

O'Reilly underwent surgery on Tuesday to stabilize a fracture in a finger in his left hand.

"I was told it went really well," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "The timeline is four weeks. With the nature of the injury, I think we'll see him back on skates pretty quickly and that's a good sign."

The Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 during their last trip to New Jersey on Nov. 23. What does Lindy Ruff remember about that game?

"The three goals that were taken away," the Devils coach said with a laugh.

After New Jersey's third disallowed goal, which came in the third period, fans littered the ice with debris forcing the Leafs to take shelter in their dressing room.

"It's disappointing," fumed Tavares after the game. "It's dangerous. I think it felt better to beat the crowd than the Devils tonight."

Mitch Marner was also upset.

"It’s full beers," the winger noted that night. "We're not looking for that. We're not seeing it coming. Dodged a couple. It's a dangerous thing. I don't know [why] it's our fault … They're throwing it to try and hit us. It's the first I've ever seen. It's insane."

Maybe it's the passage of times, but the Leafs now look back on that night fondly.

"That was kind of a crazy moment, but also fun to be a part of in a way," said defenceman Justin Holl. "It's a good story, if nothing else."

"I've never gone back into the locker room mid-game," said winger Alex Kerfoot, "but it was fun and made it feel a little better that we ended up winning the game ... You don't want people actually throwing full beer cans at guys, but the fact that no one was hit, no one was injured, anything like that, it just made it one of those memorable nights."

"It was a wild atmosphere, so hopefully we get that atmosphere," said William Nylander.

Really?

"No beers," Nylander said with a laugh, "but that atmosphere is good."

"It was an exciting atmosphere to play in," Kerfoot agreed. "It always is here. It's kind of no different than tonight. They're playing really well right now."

Back in that November game, the Devils were looking to establish a franchise record by winning a 14th straight game. There should also be a buzz in the air on Tuesday as big trade deadline acquisition Timo Meier makes his home debut.

"It's definitely an exciting moment tonight to step on the ice here in this building," the 26-year-old winger said. "I'm excited to fuel off the energy of this crowd."

Meier scored in his first game with New Jersey on Sunday. He's playing on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

"It makes them, certainly, a lot more dangerous, and kind of completes their forward group in a lot of ways," said Keefe. "In terms of the 5-on-5 goals that are on that line that's the highest scoring line at 5-on-5 in the NHL. Without Meier this is the No. 1 offensive team in the league here and they've been playing well and dominating opponents."

#NJDevils rolling with the same lines/pairings as last game… so here's what we're looking at in Time Meier's home debut, tonight against Toronto:

"It makes us a stronger four-line group," said Ruff of the Meier addition. "You notice sometimes that teams will try and neutralize one line or two lines, but now all the sudden you can have a third line."

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Devils rank second behind only the Florida Panthers in expected goals in 5-on-5 play this season. And yet they have mustered just four goals in two games against the Leafs.

"We've done a good job against them as a group," said Keefe. "Whether that's playing well ourselves and controlling play or defending well and playing hard and managing the game. That's more of what I expect here but certainly the challenge is significant."

Hughes leads the Devils with 76 points. What stands out?

"Just his elusiveness making plays," said Marner. "Very good at making people think he's going one way and then switches up at the last second."

Sounds a lot like Marner, who is leading the Leafs with 77 points.

"I think you can make the comparable," Marner said. "You know, [two] guys that want the puck in their hands to make plays, can kind of see the ice and make you think you're doing one thing and then you're doing something else."

Like the 6-foot Marner, Hughes is a smaller guy (5-foot-11), who faced questions about his size and staying power.

"I think it's been great the year he's having," Marner said. "It's been a lot of fun for a lot of people to watch because I know a lot of people did doubt him early ... He's showing people to really kind of shut up. So, good for him."

Ilya Samsonov will start on Tuesday. Matt Murray will start on Saturday.

"We'll keep both involved," said Keefe. "I don't know if I'd say it's necessarily going to be a rotation, but both guys are going to play games and get involved."

Murray returned from an ankle injury in Vancouver.

"It is good to get Matt back," said Keefe. "The stats will take a hit in a game like that, unfortunately, because he was outstanding for us and kept us in the game and made some incredible saves throughout. Most importantly, he came out of the game feeling good and healthy."

Murray allowed four goals on 24 shots in the loss to the Canucks.

"I felt pretty good," he said after the game. "It was just nice to be back out there. I think the game comes down to that first shorthanded goal. I think if I make a save there it's a totally different game. That's one that I gotta have, but I felt pretty good all in all."

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start for the Devils. He allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's win in Arizona.

Vitek Vanecek in starter’s net at Devils skate



Potential showdown with old Capitals’ teammate Ilya Samsonov tonight



Matt Murray played both games against NJ earlier this season @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/vJgLevZta7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 7, 2023

"I saw a lot of terrible plays by us that led to Vitek having to scramble on East-West plays," said Ruff. "We need to clean up the second-chance opportunities. I did see several really big saves by him at key times. Really, on three of the goals there's nothing he could do."

Samsonov and Vanecek were teammates with the Washington Capitals last season.

Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Lafferty - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

Bunting - Holmberg - Steeves

McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Samsonov starts

Lines at Devils skate on Tuesday:

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Palat - Haula - Boqvist

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Sharangovich - Smith

Vanecek starts