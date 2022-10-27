Marner adopts attack mindset in bid to land more shots Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has landed just one shot on net in the last two games. In seven games this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 1.9 shots per game and has scored just once. Mark Masters has more from San Jose.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who held an optional skate at SAP Center on Thursday ahead of tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Mitch Marner shot like never before and scored like never before in the second half of last season. The winger potted 29 goals over the final 46 games after returning from COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 15. He averaged 3.5 shots per game during that scintillating stretch.

In seven games this season, Marner is averaging just 1.9 shots per game and has scored just once. Is he deferring too much to Auston Matthews in an effort to get the Rocket Richard Trophy winner going?

"Maybe the first couple [games]," he said. "Definitely trying to pass a little too much."

That's not the only issue.

"When I have a shot, [I’m] not always getting them through so got to try and find lanes easier and find a way to get them on net," he said.

Marner has landed just one shot on net in the last two games. He has only recorded more than two shots in one game this season.

"If I remember correctly he wasn't hitting the net very much this time last year either," pointed out coach Sheldon Keefe.

Marner failed to score in the first eight games last season. He averaged 2.4 shots per game in his first 26 outings.

"Sometimes things just take a while to settle in," Keefe continued. "The hope is the success he had last season would carry over and I'm sure he will get there."

Toronto's top line hasn't gotten in a rhythm yet, which is also a factor.

"When we see our opportunities to attack the net we have to do that," Marner stressed. "We can't sit back and hold onto the puck."

"You got to give some credit to the teams that are defending both he and Auston," Keefe said. "When those guys come into the game, the other team is prepared and not wanting to be embarrassed so they get the absolutely best from the opponent and there's some adjustments that need to be made."

Why isn't Marner shooting as much this season? Mitch Marner discusses his shooting percentage to start the season and says his shots just aren't getting through like they were at the end of last season. Sheldon Keefe isn't too worried about his stars and knows it's only a matter of time before things start to turn around.

---



Marner has produced four assists this season. He is up to 321 in his career, which ties Doug Gilmour for ninth in franchise history.

"I didn't know that," Marner said. "The goal's obviously to try and do something bigger, but it's pretty cool to hear that ... I see him quite a bit around the rink, charity events, stuff like that. Usually when I see him we have a nice little talk. Dougie's been great."

As a youngster, Marner's dad encouraged him to play like Gilmour. Marner wore Gilmour's No. 93, which is retired by the Leafs, during his junior career with the London Knights. The No. 93 remains in Marner's handle on Instagram and Twitter.

"We don't talk too much hockey," Marner said of his conversations with the Hall of Famer. "We just talk about how everything's going, how's life and everything like that. He's always great to talk to and we've had some great chats."



Next up on the all-time Leafs list for Marner is Ted Kennedy, who produced 330 assists in blue and white. Borje Salming is first with 620 assists.

Marner on tying Gilmour on Leafs assist list: 'Pretty cool to hear that' With 321 assists in his career as a Maple Leaf, Mitch Marner is tied with Dough Gilmour for ninth all-time in the Leafs record book. He spoke about the accomplishment, and how he's gotten to know the Leafs great over the years.

---

Marner's face has seen better days, but the 25-year-old insists he's feeling no ill effects after getting hit from behind into the boards in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

"It's all good," he said. "It doesn't really bother me. I don't feel it, to be honest. The first text I got was from mom thinking I lost some teeth and same with my fiancé, but all good. It's kind of funny, I look like I got jumped or something but I'm all good."



---



Ilya Samsonov is off to a strong start (4-1-0 with a .932 save percentage) and was excellent on Monday, but it will be backup goalie Erik Kallgren between the pipes in San Jose.

"Combination of him staying active and staying involved, but also managing Samsonov," Keefe explained. "This is not an easy road trip for a goaltender in particular. He's already gotten two games on the trip and he's been a little under the weather throughout the trip as well so there's that to manage, too. We were definitely going to need Kallgren on this trip because of the back-to-back and it's a way to get him another game and manage Samsonov at the same time."

Kallgren allowed three goals on 18 shots in his season debut on Oct. 17 as the Leafs lost at home to the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.



Leafs Ice Chips: With Samsonov under the weather, Kallgren starts at SJ Sheldon Keefe says Erik Kallgren getting the start tonight is also a byproduct of Ilya Samosonov being slightly under the weather. Mark Masters has more on Toronto's lineup from San Jose.



---



The Sharks are 2-7-0 this season, which is 30th overall.

"They've been in every game and every game's been tight," Keefe cautioned. "They haven't gotten on the right side as much as they'd want to, I'm sure, but they’ve been in every game, which means our expectation is that it's going to be a close hockey game and we got to be ready for that."

Toronto's power play will certainly be in for a challenge. San Jose is third overall in penalty killing (96.2 per cent).

"Elite penalty kill," Keefe said. "As good as you're going to see in the league both in the stats they're showing here early but even prior to this season, they've always been a very good penalty kill and looks good on tape as well. Very aggressive, lots of pressure so our power play's going to have to be sharp."

---



Pierre Engvall has yet to produce a point this season and was a healthy scratch on Saturday.

"I'm just going to keep playing my game," the big winger said when asked what needs to happen to get him going. "The puck hasn't gone in for me yet, but I'm going to keep working hard and keep doing my best and hopefully it goes in."

The message from Keefe?

"Just small things you can change: skate even more, be even harder," Engvall said. "Just got to keep doing my best."

Engvall says he's completely recovered from an ankle injury, which sidelined him at the start of training camp.

"It didn't take too long," he insisted.



Leafs' Engvall downplays slow start: 'I'm going to keep playing my game' Pierre Engvall will have some new line mates tonight in San Jose as Sheldon Keefe looks for more production from his bottom six. Engvall discusses his slow start to the year and knows he needs to be faster and harder on the puck.



---



Nick Robertson is still getting used to being a full-time NHLer.

"It's a lot of toll on the body, really," the 21-year-old said. "I didn't know I could be sore in some places."

Like what?

"Both of my shoulders from, like, taking hits and giving hits," Robertson said with a smile. "I'd never had my shoulders sore from a game only from workouts."

Toronto will wrap up a long road trip with three games in four nights in California where Robertson should have some extra pep in his step.

"It's huge," the native of Pasadena, Calif., said. "I'm definitely excited to play here. I haven't played here since I was eight years old. It's nice to be here. I played in San Jose when I was little too. This game means a lot too, but against L.A. is the biggest one for sure."

Although the family moved to Michigan in 2010, Robertson's love of the game was born in southern California.

"Everything that started me playing hockey, getting obsessed with NHL, started with L.A. and the Kings," he said.

Understandably, he's feeling quite nostalgic since landing back on the West Coast.

"My mom sent me two things," Robertson revealed. "A video of me scoring at Staples Center, like, you know [during] the intermissions when the little kids go out. And one picture, my first team I played for was actually the Pasadena Maple Leafs so we were [wearing] like the same thing, Maple Leafs gear, but it says Pasadena instead of Toronto. So, that was my first team. It's kind of funny I'm coming back as a Toronto Maple Leaf."

Robertson will have at least eight family members in the house on Saturday in Los Angeles. There will also be a group going to the game in Anaheim on Sunday.

"We have such a big family so we're splitting it half and half to try to make it easier on everyone," he said.

Robertson's dad had season tickets to the Kings and Nick attended plenty of games growing up. He even watched workouts at the team's practice facility. Adding to the special feel for Robertson is the fact former Kings Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford are on this trip.

"It's kind of full circle that I'm going back to L.A. and I have these guys as my teammates," he said with a smile.



Former Pasadena Maple Leaf Robertson gets nostalgic on California trip Nick Robertson grew up in California, but says he hasn't played a game there since he was eight years old. The former Pasadena Maple Leafs reflects on his time playing hockey as a kid in California, and talks about what it means to be back in the state that helped raise him.



---



Denis Malgin returns to the Leafs lineup after sitting three games as a healthy scratch.

"I'm happy to be back," the winger said. "I'm excited. I can't wait. I'll do everything to help the team."

The message from Keefe?

"We had a good talk," Malgin said. "He showed me some video, what I have to do better."

How, specifically, can Malgin be better?

"Everywhere a little bit," is all he would say.

Malgin started the season on a line with John Tavares and Willian Nylander, but Robertson has taken over that role. So, Malgin is now skating alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting. Keefe hopes that new-look trio will provide some offensive punch in the bottom six.

With the pesky Bunting on the line, there could certainly be some punches thrown.

"I'm ready," the 5-foot-9 Malgin said with a grin. "I'm going to protect my guys if I need to."

---



Projected Leafs lineup for Thursday's game:



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting - Jarnkrok - Malgin

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Engvall



Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete



Kallgren starts

Samsonov