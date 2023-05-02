The Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers held optional skates on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

During a lengthy media session ahead of Game 1, Matthew Tkachuk stressed that his plucky Panthers remain playoff underdogs despite taking down the winningest team in hockey history.

"In my opinion, out of all the teams that are left, the Leafs have had the best year up until this point," Tkachuk said. "So, it wouldn't shock me if they were favourited just like Boston was ... Their top end is as good as any in the NHL."

With the Presidents' Trophy winners out, the Leafs have indeed been installed as the new Stanley Cup favourites.

"We knew we were the crazy underdog story and that doesn't change this series," said Tkachuk. "Boston did what they did, but Toronto was the one team that was right behind them. I guess the prize for knocking off the best team in the league is to get the second-best team in the league now."

The 92-point Panthers barely made the playoffs but seem to be getting hot at the right time.

"It's going to take a full team effort, but I think the longer the series goes the better," said Tkachuk. "Hopefully we can catch them by surprise this series like we caught Boston ... There's a lot of motivation for us and a lot of doubters, except for us."

The Panthers are riding high after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Bruins and tying Game 7 in the final minute of regulation.

"Not many people thought we'd be in this position," Tkachuk reminded reporters. "So, very similar series for us. Like, there's not a lot of people out there that think we're going to be able to pull this one off, just like they didn't think we were able to pull the last one off."

Sheldon Keefe is making sure his team doesn't underestimate the Panthers.

"This team won the Presidents' Trophy a year ago and a guy like Tkachuk has come in and is playing better than he ever has," the Leafs coach stressed. "They've been playing playoff-like hockey for quite an amount of time."

Message received.

"They just took down the best team in hockey this year," said centre Ryan O'Reilly. "They're confident. You can see by the way they're playing and just how aggressive they are. They're physical. That's going to be a big thing for us is being able to handle their forecheck and their physicality and matching it and being able to be heavy against that and make it hard on them that way."

The Bruins and Panthers played on off nights in the Leafs-Lightning series, so Toronto's players have a good sense of what Florida is all about right now.

"To be honest, not that surprised," said defenceman Jake McCabe. "I watched a lot of that series. I thought the Panthers carried the play a lot, even early on when they were down 3-1. They're a really talented team."

"They weren't hanging on by any means," said centre John Tavares. "They showed resiliency and belief in themselves with how they played aggressive on their toes and really pushed Boston and fought right to the end to earn the result. The way they forechecked and the way they played together as a unit really stood out to us."

It's a quick turnaround for the Panthers, who won Game 7 in Boston on Sunday, but that may actually help them carry some momentum into the series against Toronto.

"Historically speaking, these types of games tend to favour the team coming off of the Game 7 win," Keefe said. "Probably didn't have much time to come down from that whereas we have. So, we got to make sure we're able to ramp back up."

Tavares welcomed his third child into the world between Game 4 and Game 5 of the series against Tampa Bay.

"It's been busy," the 32-year-old said with a smile. "It's been great. Obviously, the highlight of my daughter being born is really, really special and things have been great there on the home front ... It's been awesome and to be able to compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs at the same time as that, a lot of emotions, a lot going on."

A couple days after the birth, Tavares scored the goal that clinched the Leafs a series win.

"That's an absolute whirlwind for him," said O'Reilly. "The emotions of that: bringing a child into the world and then getting one of the biggest goals in the last 20 years here for this organization."

"The timing worked that he was still able to be there," said Keefe. "It's crazy how things work out and he's the guy who gets the goal. It's an awesome time for him."

Teammates are buying into the idea that some dad strength may have powered Tavares in Tampa.

"It's funny how those things work," said McCabe. "People talk about it in golf a lot. Guys have kids and then go on to win. John scores a big goal for us right after his baby girl is born ... It was even more special for him to get that goal."

Tavares is as detail-oriented as they come and his ability to balance work and life during the last week is a testament to that.

"Definitely well deserved," said O'Reilly. "The things he does, how much he cares, the preparation he puts him, to see him get rewarded like that is just an amazing thing."

Of course, the Leafs captain was locked back in on Tuesday morning.

"Just doing what I need to do to be ready to play and when you go home really enjoy that time especially with the little one," he said. "Yeah, it's been a great week. Obviously, want to keep things going here and turn the page from last series to now, and understand the challenge we have ahead of us and, for myself, to do the same."

After 504 regular-season games, McCabe is getting his first experience in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"He grew a lot through that series," said Keefe. "Early on it seemed to me he was adjusting to playoff hockey a little bit, but in each game I think he got better and better. You look back on it, I think some of the numbers and stats maybe don't look too kind for him in a lot of ways, but one of the things that really stands out, knowing how difficult his matchups were, is defensively he really didn't give up a lot."

McCabe didn't produce a point against the Lightning but, more importantly, he teamed with T.J. Brodie to keep Tampa Bay's top line of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos in check. He also landed 32 hits.

"There wasn't a lot of offence," Keefe acknowledged. "There wasn't a lot going on for him in allowing us to push the puck up the ice, which was a struggle for our team in a lot of ways, but defensively he didn't crack. Physically, he was really imposing and asserted himself in the series that way and that, as the series goes on, really is an advantage for our team. He's a guy that has a lot of confidence in who he is and how he plays. He's not afraid of anything out there whether it's the moment, whether it's the opposition. So, the more experience he gets in the playoffs, I think he'll continue to grow and be better. But he's been so solid for us since coming over here."

McCabe logged a team-high 27 minutes and 22 seconds in Game 6 in Tampa.

"I've been waiting a long time for this, so I've been enjoying and soaking in every moment," the 29-year-old said. "It's one thing I really try to do, on a personal level, is be very present every day."

Projected Leafs lineup for Game 1:

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Bunting - O'Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Kerfoot

Rielly - Schenn

McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Samsonov starts

Woll