The Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights skated at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner both failed to register a shot on Sunday. It's the first time that's ever happened in the same game.

"We can't stress about it," said Marner of the chemistry on Toronto's top line. "You just got to realize you're doing the right things; you're getting the chances and they're just not happening. You just stay patient with it."

Patience ran out for Sheldon Keefe in Raleigh. With the Leafs struggling to generate offence against the Carolina Hurricanes, the coach moved Marner to the second line with John Tavares and Nick Robertson.

Those three players eventually combined for the game-winning goal. Meanwhile, William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot moved up to play with Matthews, who assisted on Nylander's insurance marker.

Michael Bunting was demoted from the top line to the bottom six where he will continue to play on Tuesday. Why has the chemistry between Bunting, Matthews and Marner not clicked back in early this season?

"I'm not sure," Matthews said. "I mean, honestly, sometimes those things take time and maybe you just get away from things that made you successful. But I think we've had some really good chances, some really quality opportunities."

Marner has yet to pick up a primary assist on a Matthews goal this season. Bunting did assist on Matthews' even-strength goal on Saturday, but that's his only point in the past seven games.

"It hasn't been going the [same as] last year, but it is what it is," Bunting said. "It's just the start of the year, so I'm not really worried about it."

"We've been happy with our play," Marner insisted. "We've been getting the opportunities; they just haven't fallen yet."

While Keefe keeps coming back to the Matthews-Marner pairing, he's bumped Bunting down to play with Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok.

"I don't think anything changes," Bunting said. "Both of them are skilled players and they play really fast, so I think I can bring that to the line as well. I can bring my speed, the forecheck and then bring a little bit of my skill to that and start making plays."

Bunting was also taken off the top line for two games during the California swing last month.

"Bunts is still competing his ass off," Keefe noted. "He's involved in everything. It's not that part of it. It just hasn't come together both for he and his linemates, you know, so a little bit a change in the chemistry here today."

Bunting produced 58 points in 5-on-5 play last season, which was tied with Connor McDavid for sixth overall.

"It's not unlike the way it was last year, to be honest," Keefe pointed out. "He didn't start on that line. Like, he earned his way on that line. He played lower in the lineup, kind of found his own game. So, taking a little bit of a step back here and try to give him that opportunity to just focus on himself. Maybe a little bit of a lighter load in terms of matchups and responsibility. We've done this previously this season and it didn't last long before we moved him back and I suspect it will be similar, but I think it is important for him to reset a little bit in terms of his process and what he has to think about or worry about when he's playing."

---

After a tough Western road trip, the Leafs won three games last week.

"It gives everybody confidence, which is a good thing," said Matthews. "But, also, it's just a reminder of how good we need to be."

The Leafs knocked off a couple of hot teams in Boston and Carolina on consecutive days over the weekend.

"It's obviously not an easy league," said Matthews. "You got to go through adversity at times and sometimes it hits you earlier or harder than you'd expect and that's all fine. You got to kind roll with the punches and go with the flow and figure it out along the way and put in the work and try and crawl out of it. Last week, our game took a big step getting some big wins and we want to carry that momentum."

---

Ilya Samsonov, who sustained a knee injury on Saturday, is back on the ice.

"He's feeling pretty good, all things considered," said Keefe. "He went on the ice today to test it out and see how he is. It's not full go or anything like that but felt good. He's not going to be available for us this week. The timeline is uncertain but call it week-to-week at this point. The fact he's on the ice today and feeling good enough to do that is an encouraging sign."

Matt Murray took part in the morning skate. It was his first team session since sustaining an adductor injury on Oct. 15. He's expected to take part in Wednesday's practice.

"That's a big milestone for him to get through in his recovery," said Keefe. "Physically he feels good and strong and it's just a matter of building him back up towards seeing pucks and shots from guys in a practice setting."

The Leafs also have a practice scheduled for Thursday before they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The Vancouver Canucks will be in town for a game on Saturday.

Logan Thompson gets the start for the Knights. He stopped 22 of 23 shots in a win over the Leafs earlier this season.

---

The Leafs have started passing around a championship belt to a player of the game following wins.

Morgan Rielly initially received the belt from Edge (aka Adam Copeland) when the wrestler was in town for an episode of WWE Raw at Scotiabank Arena in August.

"It's a cool gift to us," said Marner. "A cool way to recognize someone for their efforts."

Tavares received the belt after scoring a hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers last Tuesday. The captain passed it off to Justin Holl, who recorded four blocks in Saturday's win over the Boston Bruins. On Sunday, Holl handed it to Erik Kallgren, who made 29 saves to earn his first win of the season.

"It's been a couple games now we've been doing it," said Matthews. "Always fun to do something at the end of the game to recognize somebody. I like UFC, so the belt aspect of it is pretty cool to me."

How heavy is it?

"I haven't touched it yet," Matthews said with a smile. "But, yeah, it looks like a pretty legit belt."

---

Denis Malgin easily could have received the belt considering how he played on Sunday.

"I thought Malgin was our best player through much of the hockey game," Keefe gushed. "One of the only guys to really hang onto the puck and really challenging the inside and making things happen."

The 5-foot-9 winger started the season on the second line with Tavares and Nylander. Now, he's gaining traction while lining up beside shutdown centre David Kampf and hit-happy Zach Aston-Reese.

"I look at it as a guy who has taken hold of a line offensively. He's taken charge of it," said Keefe. "I talked to Denis just about, 'Hey, this is the opportunity. This is what's there and take advantage of it. You don't necessarily change your game or anything like that, but you got to find a role on this team.' He was all about it. Really, he just wanted to play on our team and get a chance to be in the lineup."

Malgin got banged up in Saturday's win and it wasn't certain he'd play against Carolina until after warmups.

"That's as tough a game as you're going to find on the schedule in the regular season and for him to have that type of performance, you're certainly taking notice of it," Keefe said. "No matter what line he's on, playing like that he's going to have success."

Malgin led the Leafs with five shots on net on Sunday.

"He doesn't get enough credit for how competitive he is on the puck," Keefe said. "He's a strong guy for his size."

---

Former Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel will play his first game in Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019. He leads the Knights in scoring with 14 points.

"He fits right into the pace and the transition speed that this team has had and been known for," Keefe observed. "They didn't have that No. 1 centre and that changes a lot of things. That's a very important thing, kind of brings it all together for them and rounds out their lineup."

---

Lines at Leafs skate:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok

Holmberg, Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn - Mete

Kallgren starts

Petruzzelli

Murray