Matthews, Marner see room for Toronto's top-line chemistry to get even better

The Leafs held a skate (game group) and practice at the Ford Performance on Monday.

Toronto's top line is ready for its pre-season debut.

"It seems like it's going really well in practice, so it's time to take that into game shape," said Mitch Marner.

"It's felt like we're right back where we left off," said left winger Michael Bunting.

"It's been a long week of practice, and you just want to get back in a game," said centre Auston Matthews. "It's been a lot of skating this last week."

Matthews, Bunting and Marner have played in one pre-season game each on Sept. 24, but not together. So, Monday night is their first chance to really get the chemistry going again. They believe they can be even better this season.

"There's always room to grow no matter what," Matthews said. "We want to continue to elevate our game and push each other out there and make sure that every night we're coming and competing and playing very consistent."

It will hard to be better than last year when Matthews potted 60 goals and won the Hart Trophy and Marner finished with 97 points en route to being voted the NHL's first team all-star right winger.

"Matty had 60. Mitchy almost had 100 points. So, I mean, if they want to get better that would be awesome," Bunting said with a grin. "You can never be satisfied with what you did in the past. We want to dominate and play our game out there and that's our plan tonight."

Toronto's top line was so effective last season that you almost forget how the year started. Matthews missed the first three games following off-season wrist surgery. He scored just once in his first six games. Marner started the season in a funk producing just one assist in seven games. Things got so bad for the team that coach Sheldon Keefe split up the dynamic duo for a 10-game stretch.

Matthews ended up missing nine games overall while Marner was sidelined for 10. So, if they can stay healthy and stay together, why can't Toronto's top line get even better?

"I would never rule out anything with those guys," said forward Alex Kerfoot. "They're as good as it gets in this game right now. It's special what they did last year, and I wouldn’t put any limits on what they can do this year."

Nick Ritchie started with Matthews and Marner last season before eventually giving way to Bunting, who enjoyed a breakout campaign.

"He did a really good job of finding quiet ice and leaking off into spots and disappearing and being open for give and goes and stuff like that," Marner said of Bunting. "As the season went on, we adapted to playing with him and he adapted to playing with us and it just got better and better. Hopefully it keeps doing that."

Bunting finished last season with 63 points and a Calder Trophy nomination. He also hit it off with Marner and Matthews off the ice.

"I would say all three of us are vocal with one another and always pushing each other and that's what makes us gel," Bunting said. "We're not afraid to communicate and talk out there and we have fun doing it too."

Matthews invited Bunting and Marner to Arizona for a top-line retreat before training camp. Matthews also arrived in Toronto earlier than usual to join the informal summer skates. So, this line is poised to hit the ground running. But the goals are modest for Monday night.

"Just [play] responsible in both ends and making sure we're not giving up anything," Matthews said. "We take care of that and let the offensive instincts take over and just try to work the puck in the offensive zone and get everybody involved. Just trying to get the pace up, get your legs back into it, lungs, everything. That's what pre-season is best for. You want to go out there and produce and score and make stuff happen, but it's just building the right habits and making sure you're taking care of the little things."

Matthews, Marner see room for Toronto's top-line chemistry to get even better

Matthews was asked if he's offered any advice to winger Nick Robertson when it comes to shooting.

"He shoots it really well," Matthews said. "I'm not sure there's too much I can really teach him about shooting because, honestly, he probably shoots it harder than anybody on the team."

Robertson has been showing off that shot in the pre-season with three goals in three games. The 21-year-old has always had a great shot, but he's getting it off more so far at this year's training camp.

"There's not a lot of space so just moving off the puck and getting into situations and areas where you can kind of get it and supporting your teammates and all that kind of stuff is stuff he's picked up and learned and integrated into his game," Matthews observed.

Robertson has earned a look on the second line. He'll start Monday's game with Kerfoot and William Nylander.

"He's always had confidence in himself, but that's translating into his play a little bit more this time," noted Kerfoot. "Just looks real confident with the puck. He's always been as dangerous of a shooter as there is so when he gets time and space and he's feeling it in the offensive zone, he's super dangerous. He's seen a couple go in early here and that just adds to the confidence."

Robertson made his NHL debut in 2020 in the playoff bubble, which raised expectations.

"The biggest thing for him is sometimes you try too hard, and it almost works against you," Matthews said. "You're kind of forcing it and pushing it and wanting it so bad. Sometimes you just have to relax out there and just play your game, work hard and play smart and not try and force the issue too much. I think this camp he's done a good job of finding his game and, obviously, you score a couple goals you get that confidence."

Matthews on Robertson: 'He probably shoots it harder than anybody on the team'

With John Tavares injured, Bunting will also start the season playing with Matthews and Marner on the top power-play unit.

"We had the first power play in the league last year and they're all very skilled," Bunting said. "I just try and stand in front of the net and whack away at any loose pucks. I just do my job."

So, his approach doesn't change based on what unit he's on?

"No, it doesn't change. My role is still the same."

With Bunting on the top unit, Kerfoot takes over as the net-front guy on the second unit.

"It's just getting reps," he said of the challenge. "I haven't played power play much in the last couple years, especially last year."

Kerfoot only spent nine minutes and 10 seconds on the power play last season, which was 14th among Toronto forwards.

"But I've played power play in the past," he stressed. "I like playing down low on the goal line. I feel like you're around the play a lot and in that space there's a lot of tight-areas plays. Obviously when the puck's in certain areas you want to be in front of the goalies' eyes, but there's also opportunities to make plays and little touch passes and be a facilitator out there as well."

Tavares, who sustained an oblique strain on Sept. 24, skated on Monday. It's the first time we've seen him on the ice since getting hurt. The Leafs captain will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Timothy Liljegren was also spotted on the ice. The defenceman is expected to miss the first month of the season following hernia surgery.

Keefe hopes defenceman Jake Muzzin, who's been dealing with back discomfort, will take part in a pre-season game this week.

"I'm not worried about Jake," the coach said. "If anything, the playoff experience last year showed us that he'll be ready to play. As long as his body's able to put him in the lineup, which at this point it is, he's going to be ready."

Tavares, Liljegren take in limited skates; Muzzin 'in a good spot' to play soon

Lines at morning skate:

(Group playing tonight in Montreal)

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Aube-Kubel

Steeves - Gaudette - Malgin

Projected scratch: Abruzzese

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Kral - Mete

Projected scratches: Pietroniro - Villeneuve

Murray starts

Samsonov

Lines at practice:

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Clifford - Shaw - Simmonds

McMann - Der-Arguchintsev - Anderson

Blandisi - Douglas - Gogolev

Ellis, Slaggert

Muzzin - Sandin

Rifai - Hollowell

Kokkonen - Miller

Hellickson - Hoefenmayer

Kallgren

Ferguson