Matthews returns to Leafs lineup; tight lipped on nagging injury Auston Matthews is ready to return to the Leafs lineup, but the 25-year-old centre isn't ready to reveal what exactly kept him out the last two games.

The Maple Leafs skated at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday.

"I don't think I really need to get into specifics," Matthews said. "It's just something that's been nagging me for a little bit. It's definitely been fine to play through. It just kind of ramped up a little bit so wanted to get it to calm down and feeling much better."

How long has the injury bothered him?

"It's been on and off for a little while," is all Matthews offered. "Like I said, it's been manageable ... I've been fine playing with it. I don't feel like it's affected me to the point where I couldn't play up until a couple days ago where it just kind of blew up on me a little bit and that's it. We're lucky to have a good team of staff here and they've done a lot work. I feel much better. I feel ready to go."

"He's in a good spot," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "He skated yesterday [when the team had a day off] as a lead in to today. When I spoke to him, he says he feels really good. Obviously, it's a very welcome addition."

Missing two games helped Matthews get the issue under control, but the injury will continue to be monitored moving forward.

"Something I got to stay on top of with the medical team," Matthews confirmed.

Asked how the injury has impacted his play, Matthews cited "little things and little details."

"I just don't focus too much on that," he insisted. "I just try to go out there and play the same way no matter what. Throughout the season everybody's going to be playing with bumps and bruises and different things so I just try and go out there and compete and do my part."

After scoring 60 goals last year, Matthews is on pace for 40 this year.

"He's still producing at a good clip here and has scored some big goals for us," stressed Keefe. "Does a lot of things for us, obviously."

"I don't think he's worried about the points aspect of it," said winger Mitch Marner. "He just wants to win and help our team win. I think he's done a great job of just playing that 200-foot game, being really reliable in our D-zone and reliable in that faceoff circle."

Matthews is converting on just 11.6 per cent of his shots, which is down from his career average of 15.9 per cent. Last year, he scored on 17.2 per cent of his shots.

"It's fine," Matthews said of his production. "Obviously, you'd always like to be better. [I] push myself to do more. I have high expectations but, at the same time, I think the way we've been playing as a team this year, defensively especially, I think that's just spoken to our growth as a team and our maturity ... That's really the main focus is making sure that those habits and details are dialled in every single night."

Matthews is plus-17 while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

"Over the last two years, he's been one of the best 200-foot players in the league," said winger Wayne Simmonds. "He's continued that this year. His goal pace is down a little bit, but he's making up for it on every other piece of the ice."

"Defensively I think he's been among the best in the league in a lot of categories," said Keefe. "Obviously, [he] plays a lot for us and our team's been very good defensively. Our best guys have really led the way in that department."

The Leafs are allowing only 2.6 goals per game, which is third best in the NHL. Last season, Toronto allowed 3.07 goals per game, which ranked 19th.

Matthews produced 15 multi-goal games last season, but has lit the lamp twice in just one game this season. It actually came against Boston in a 2-1 win on Nov. 5. Matthews will look for another big performance against the NHL's top team on Saturday.

"I don't think there's going to be a lot of space out there," Matthews predicted. "It's going to be be a bit of a chess match."

The Leafs held the Bruins to a season-low 21 shots in the previous meeting between the two teams. But that was in Toronto. The Bruins are 19-1-3 at home.

"It's definitely a hostile environment," Matthews said of TD Garden. "A fun atmosphere. Those are the kind of games that you live for and look forward to because of the atmosphere and points at stake and being in the same division and whatnot."

"I, personally, love playing in this building," said Simmonds. "The fans are crazy. They're loud and it gives you extra motivation. You definitely don't want to be embarrassed when you come into Boston."

"The fan base is pretty nuts," said Marner. "It's always a feisty one with the fans you're getting here. It's always fun to come into this atmosphere, especially with who we are and our team and with a lot of hatefulness between the two fan bases. You always know it's going to be a good one."

The Leafs swept all three games from the Bruins last season and will likely need to do the same this year if they want to turn this into a real race for first place in the Atlantic Division. Boston currently leads Toronto by nine points and has played two fewer games.

The teams will play two more times after Saturday.

Toronto can't really afford any hiccups the rest of the way if they hope to rise up the standings.

"We got to probably win every single game so I don't know if that's possible," said Simmonds. "We're going to try and do it no matter what it takes. We got to make sure, especially tonight, we're playing over top of the puck. We can't get caught below. They're great in transition and they make you pay for every little mistake."

Boston got shut out on Thursday by the Seattle Kraken. The Bruins have not lost consecutive games this season.

"We got a lot of respect for Boston," said Keefe. "You know you need to play as close to perfect as you can in order to compete and beat them."

The Leafs' power play scored on just one of eight chances in the last two games.

"Obviously when you take Auston out, especially with limited practice time, it does throw off a lot of different things so having him back certainly recalibrates it nicely," Keefe said.

The team did reps with a five-forward look on the top unit (Matthews, Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Michael Bunting) on Saturday morning as well as a look with Morgan Rielly up top and Bunting bumped to the second unit.

Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann missed the morning skate.

"Both guys are dealing with an illness so we'll just have to monitor them throughout the day," Keefe said. "They weren't feeling well enough to come to the rink."

Neither forward is expected to play on Saturday night.

Holmberg finished Thursday's game on a line with Nylander and Bunting.

"We needed more offence," Keefe explained. "I just thought the time was right to give him a little bit more there and have a true centre in that spot. I thought we would give him a look. I thought he was good with the puck and made some plays."

Matthews also dealt with an illness this week.

"We've got some sort of bug going around the team right now," he said. "Yeah, it is what it is. You just got to roll with the punches sometimes and go from there."

This is Toronto's Dads/mentors trip and most of the players have someone with them.

"He always looks forward to these," Matthews said of dad Brian. "It's been a couple years since we've been able to do this so I know he's been itching to get back and do this trip. It's always special. It's been a lot of fun so far this week."

The team had the day off on Friday.

"We walked around Boston and found a nice little sports area [to] have some lunch," Marner said. "Just enjoying their presence and joking around with all the dads and talking about what the guys were like as kids. [We] had a big team dinner last night with all the dads. It's been a lot of fun. It's been great having the dads around and joking around like they're one of us."

The dads/mentors posed for a picture with the players before the morning skate.

Players join their dads/mentors for a full group picture pic.twitter.com/sMO1AlAHuc — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 14, 2023

Simmonds will suit up in consecutive games for the second time this season and for the first time since October.

"It's been fine," the 34-year-old said. "Obviously, I'd like be playing a little bit more but, at the same time, we got a really good team. I've said this all along, wherever I can help the team I'm going to try and help the team and if that means me playing spot duty, I'm just going to do whatever I can."

Matt Murray gets the start on Saturday. He did not take part in the morning skate.

Lines at Saturday's skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Engvall

Hunt - Kerfoot - Simmonds

Rielly - Timmins

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Benn

Samsonov