TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a media availability on Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.

Mitch Marner saw his goal streak come to an end on Thursday, but not from a lack of trying. He fired a career high 10 shots on net against the Flames.

"Our line did a pretty good job of gathering shots and getting around the net and getting opportunities and sometimes it just doesn't fall for you," the winger said.

Marner had scored in eight straight since returning from the COVID protocol.

"It's definitely a hard thing to do and you have to get pretty lucky," he said. "I was pretty happy with how our line was playing on the offensive side [Thursday] night, being around the net and all over the puck. No real quit in our group."

Auston Matthews matched a season high by putting eight shots on net in the loss. Toronto's top line was finally rewarded when Michael Bunting scored in the third period.

---

Wayne Simmonds got an early wake-up call on Wednesday from his pregnant wife.

"It's pretty crazy," he said. "I went to sleep and got woken up at five in the morning by my wife and she said it was go time. So, we got to the hospital around 7:30 and after that it was me supporting mom and waiting for our angel to come."

Daughter Kapri was born shortly thereafter. It's Simmonds' second child.

Simmonds missed Wednesday's practice, Thursday's game and Friday's practice before rejoining the team late last night. He skated on Saturday morning.

"I feel pretty good," the 33-year-old said. "I'm not too worried about that aspect. I'm kind of riding a high right now. I'm looking forward to playing this game."

---

Jake Muzzin seemed a bit rusty as he returned to the Leafs lineup on Thursday. Muzzin was on the ice for three goals against while his partner, Justin Holl, was on for four Flames goals.

"I thought he was fine," Keefe said of Muzzin. "One thing that stands out is how great our penalty kill was. Jake helps us a great deal there. We got four minor penalties in the first period and we found our way through that."

Muzzin leads the Leafs in shorthanded ice time per game this season (2:38).

"What he does on the penalty kill is massive," said Marner. "Just the vocalness he brings."

Muzzin's voice is also important inside the dressing room.

"He brings a presence," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "In the room, he brings that experience and just his presence. It’s hard to explain with guys like that, but you can just feel when he’s around."

Muzzin missed seven games after suffering a concussion on Jan. 15.

---

Before getting hired as Canucks head coach midway through this season, Bruce Boudreau spoke to Keefe and the Leafs about a vacant assistant position in Toronto.

"We chatted a little bit," Keefe said. "He didn't have a job and we were looking for guys and we went through that process. He's proven to be a very successful head coach in the league and it's clear that's where he belongs. It was good to see him get back behind the bench and be calling the shots."

Vancouver is 13-6-4 since Boudreau took over in early December.

"It seems like they have great energy around them," Keefe observed. "They got a goaltender that's giving them a chance to win every time he's in the net. They have great players who, if you make mistakes, they make you pay."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Mrazek starts

Campbell