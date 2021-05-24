Foligno misses skate, but good to go in Game 3 Nick Foligno was absent from Toronto's morning skate, which raised eyebrows because the team did not hold a practice on Sunday and the 33-year-old also missed time late in the regular season with an upper-body injury, Mark Masters writes.

Riley Nash, a scratch on Saturday night, skated in Foligno's spot on the second line between Alex Galchenyuk and William Nylander.

What's Foligno's status?

"Nick will play tonight," coach Sheldon Keefe said concisely.

That's important for the Leafs because, as Keefe noted following the injury to John Tavares, Toronto doesn't have a lot of options to fill in as the second-line centre. In Game 2, Foligno shifted to that spot while Galchenyuk, a scratch in Game 1, slotted in on left wing and Nylander remained on the right side.

"They did a good job," said Keefe. "They had some good opportunities. They had some good pressure in the offensive zone. They were on the ice for the goal against there in that first period, but I thought as the game got moving those guys were good. Nick did an excellent job at the face-off dot."

Foligno won 13 of 16 draws on Saturday.

Nash didn't stay out late with the other projected scratches this morning so it appears he's on standby if someone can't play.

---

Nylander scored on the power play on Saturday night giving him a goal in both games in the series. He's tied with Auston Matthews with three points.

"He's been great," said veteran forward Joe Thornton. "He's just so strong. Just an incredible shot. Great skater. He looks very, very driven right now and it's been fun to watch him through the two games."

"He's competing on both sides of the ice," Galchenyuk observed. "He's shooting the puck really well, but what he creates off the puck and how hard he's working and competing, that also is encouraging. It's great to watch and it rubs off on the guys."

At times, Nylander has faced criticism for not being consistently engaged. Keefe, who also coached Nylander in the American Hookey League, will often push and prod him to find another gear. Keefe even benched the 25-year-old during the third period of a game in Montreal earlier this season.

Right now, however, the reviews are all positive.

"He's played extremely well," Keefe said. "He's been on the puck. He's been looking to make plays and make a difference. I've liked a lot about his game. He's been really engaged on both sides of the puck and that's been good to see. I think he's got a whole other level to get to like a lot of our players do ... His confidence should be real high coming into this game tonight."

Nylander has never had more than two goals or four points in a playoff series in the NHL, but he possesses the potential to be a dominant force.

"When Willy's playing his game, he’s one of the best players in the world," said forward Zach Hyman. "He's obviously producing right now, which is huge for us."

---

Prior to the series, Keefe said his team had adopted Thornton's stress-free persona when it comes to handing playoff pressure. Where does that zen-like approach come from?

"Growing up with my household with two older brothers pounding you every day," the 41-year-old said with a grin. "That's the way I was raised with my mom and dad and I've always had that type of attitude and it won't change."

2 1/2 year old Joe Thornton (red scarf) without skates but ready to go w/ brothers Alex (goalie) and John father Wayne on the pond in St. Thomas, ON Feb ‘81 Mum Mary the photog Tonight it’s #1500 Amazing! @sanjosesharks @nbcsauthentic @nhlonnbcsports @nhl @nhlnetwork @dallasstars pic.twitter.com/snrdKwzFl3 — Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) November 8, 2018

"No matter what the circumstances are, he brings that attitude," Hyman confirmed. "I think it's a great way to live ... He's such a great, positive figure in our locker room and just somebody that everyone gravitates towards."

The Leafs have already faced a lot of adversity in this series losing Tavares to a scary injury and eventually falling in Game 1.

"It was a huge step last game for us," Thornton said. "We're trying to make another big one tonight. Losing John definitely hurt in that first game, but we responded well and we got to respond again tonight."

---

With Game 3 and Game 4 on consecutive nights, Keefe was asked about his goaltending plan.

"We'll wait and see how we get through the game here tonight," the coach said. "That's really my only focus. I'm less concerned about the back-to-back mainly, because we're just taking it a game at a time."

Although Keefe pointed out that this isn't a normal back-to-back situation.

"The fact that it's back-to-back in the same city against the same opponent, it's less of a concern to me," he said.

Jack Campbell will start again on Monday and has played well in his first ever Stanley Cup playoff appearance posting a .943 save percentage.

Campbell, who has twice missed time with a leg injury this year, hasn't played on consecutive nights this season.

---

Lines at Monday's morning skate:

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Nash - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Engvall

Thornton - Spezza - Simmonds

Malgin, Brooks

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Bogosian

Hutton, Dermott, Marincin

Campbell

Andersen

Rittich

Hutchinson