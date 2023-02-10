Refreshed Samsonov ready to build on strong start with Leafs With Matt Murray sidelined for a couple more weeks with an ankle injury, Ilya Samsonov has a chance to build momentum. He's embraced the increased workload. Mark Masters has more ahead of the Leafs' meeting with the Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (optional) and Columbus Blue Jackets skated at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

---

The bye week came at the perfect time for Ilya Samsonov.

"Fresh brain," he said with a grin. "A little bit of rest and talking to friends and not thinking about hockey the last seven days."

After playing in eight straight games, Samsonov spent time down in Miami with countrymen Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Lyubushkin during the break.

"I'm walking on the beach and staying with my wife," Samsonov said of the low-key itinerary. "We play with Kuzy and Booshy's kids."

The vacation was fun, but Samsonov cut it a little short. He wanted to get back on the ice on Wednesday, which was one day before the rest of the team returned for practice.

"Just 30 minutes just to see the puck," he said before breaking into a smile. "Moving is so hard after a six-day rest."

"The break will be a good thing for him," predicted coach Sheldon Keefe. "At the same time, he has to get right back into the same routine and get himself back up and going. He elected to skate on his own [Wednesday], which is a sign he was eager to get back at it."

With Matt Murray sidelined for a couple more weeks with an ankle injury, Samsonov has a chance to build momentum. He's embraced the increased workload.

"He seems really comfortable," observed forward Alex Kerfoot. "It seems like he's in a really good head space."

Samsonov popped onto the bench before the Jackets morning skate to catch up with Vladislav Gavrikov.

"He's in good shape now, because he was in the net [eight straight] games," the Jackets defenceman said. "It will be a challenge for us."

Samsonov has been much better at home this season. He's 15-2-1 with a .924 save percentage at Scotiabank Arena versus 2-4-1 with an .889 save percentage on the road. He will look to reverse that trend on Friday and silence the Columbus cannon, which goes off when the home team scores.

"First time, I'm scared," he said of hearing the blast. "I'm never ready. It's a surprise for me. I don't want to listen [Friday]."

Samsonov is expected to finally get a game off on Saturday. Keefe confirmed the plan is for Joseph Woll to make his NHL season debut when the Leafs and Jackets faceoff again in Toronto.

---

Patrik Laine missed the Jackets skate. Is the winger feeling under the weather? Did something happen to him during Thursday's 90-minute practice?

"He's just taking a morning off," is all coach Brad Larsen would say. "He'll be good tonight."

The Leafs will be ready for the superstar sniper, who is tied for the team lead with 14 goals.

"He finds soft areas," said defenceman Justin Holl. "He kind of gets lost on the ice and in his one-time spot. It will be a big focus for us."

Samsonov has not faced a Laine shot in two career games against him.

"Ah, it's not [more] dangerous than Ovi," Samsonov said with a smile. "We'll see."

Alex Ovechkin failed to score on Samsonov despite firing 12 shots in three games this season.

---

Jackets winger Kent Johnson is looking forward to facing Mitch Marner for the first time in the NHL.

"He's an unbelievable player," the 20-year-old rookie said. "A 200-foot guy, but offensively just so much fun to watch. He's a guy I've watched for years. It will be pretty cool to play him."

Like Marner, Johnson is a creative player. Is there any move by the Leafs winger that has caught his eye?

"Some of the drop passes he makes even on breakaways is pretty cool," Johnson said. "He's done it probably four or five times where he drops it on a breakaway to the guy behind. It's really cool and something I would look for if it's there."

Johnson is fourth on the Jackets with 14 assists this season.

"Such a great kid," Gavrikov gushed. "He's so talented and so skilled. He's still learning, but I can yell you now he's looking pretty confident with the puck. He can improve himself for sure and he's going to be good for a while."

How good? What's his potential?

"I don't know," Gavrikov said before pausing to consider the question. "Like, let's say 87 overall in the NHL [video] game."

---

Gavrikov is a pending unrestricted free agent, who's expected to be traded before the March 3 deadline.

"It's always tough," the 27-year-old said of the speculation, "but you can't complain about it right now. It's part of the job, part of the business."

Gavrikov has spent his entire 254-game career with the Jackets. Would it be tough to make the transition to a bigger market?

"Well, I don't know exactly where it's going to be," he said. "Yeah, as far as I know we have a game tonight, so I have to keep focusing on that."

"He's a pretty level-headed dude," said Jackets centre Cole Sillinger. "He's not going to let that stuff get in his way or anything like that. He loves us. He's our brother, right, so that's our focus right now. He's still on our team. He's still playing with us. He's still competing with us and battling hard for us every night. He'll keep doing that every night until something happens, or something doesn't happen."

With Zach Werenski sidelined, Gavrikov leads the Jackets in ice time (22:23 per game).

"Zero maintenance," said Larsen. "Big body. Physical. Great defender. Knows what he is. Knows what style of play he needs to play to be effective. You appreciate his game when you see him every day and what he does. He's not the flashiest guy, but consistent in what he brings."

"He's aggressive with how he plays," noted Kerfoot. "He's not afraid to stand up on guys. It's about being aware when he's going to be pinching, where he is on the ice and putting it behind him and making him break out."

Gavrikov and partner Andrew Peeke should see a lot of Toronto's top players over the next 48 hours.

"Two guys that defend hard and close space on you, have good gaps and good sticks and block shots and all those kind of things," said Keefe. "They will look to make it hard on you and have a singular job in terms of playing against the other team's best. For our guys, they have to look to play through that or behind that as much as they can."

---

Michael Bunting was frustrated with the referees during Toronto's final game before the break.

"I'm an emotional guy," the left winger said. "It's an emotional game. It's a fast game and, obviously, the refs miss some stuff, so I got to think about that too. But it's hard to think about that in the moment."

Bunting was bloodied after being cross-checked in the face by Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo during a battle in front of the net in the second period. There was no call and Bunting was incensed on the bench.

"It's a fast game," he reiterated. "I don't blame the refs. I don't blame anybody for that. It is what it is and move on."

Later in the game, Bunting got tangled up with Brad Marchand, but there was no tripping call forthcoming from Kevin Pollock or Francis Charron. Bunting pointed directly at a referee after the play.

"I'm sure the next time I see them we'll chat, and I'll apologize, because obviously I was emotional," he said. "You have to have respect, obviously, and I was very emotional, but it is what it is."

Bunting is second in the league in drawn penalties with 30.

"He's got to be on that line and try not to cross it, but you also have to live with the reality that at times he is going to cross it," said Keefe. "That's sort of the beauty of who he is, but also some of the downfalls of it. You want to be pulling a guy back rather than having to prod someone to show their emotion and to compete and be engaged in the game. Bunts has done a pretty good job of staying focused. At times it gets frustrating. It's very clear that at times calls don't go his way, but a lot of calls do go his way at the same time. The most important thing is that he continues to go to the hard areas and doesn't allow it to change his game."

---

The Leafs will play their next six games against teams currently outside of a playoff spot.

"I would like us to play really well against the non-playoff teams," general manager Kyle Dubas said Thursday. "Those are important points for us. I think we have been a bit better this year, but these are areas where I am looking to see growth from our team."

The Leafs have already lost twice to 29th-place Arizona and 27th-place Montreal this season. They have also fallen to 28th-place San Jose and 30th-place Anaheim. They haven't faced the last-place Jackets or 31st-place Chicago yet. The Blackhawks will play Toronto twice next week.

"It's definitely a focus and something we've had more trouble with in the past," Holl said. "Nobody's going to take anybody lightly."

"Our mindset can't change," Bunting stressed. "We have to approach it like any game, like we're playing Boston."

Toronto's remaining schedule is the seventh easiest in the NHL.

"We've placed great emphasis on these games," said Kerfoot. "It has been a problem for us in the past. Looking at the schedule here, we got some of these games, but we know how much parity there is in this league and how on any given night anyone can beat anyone. So, it's about being dialled in right from the get-go here and knowing that these guys will give us their best game and we've got to be prepared for it."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Friday's game:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Steeves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Samsonov starts

Woll

Projected Jackets lineup for Friday's game:

Gaudreau - Jenner - Laine

Johnson - Sillinger - Marchenko

Foudy - Roslovic - Bemstrom

Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier

Gavrikov - Peeke

Boqvist - Blankenburg

Berni - Gudbranson

Korpisalo starts

Merzlikins