‘Relentless’ Fernandez determined to leave Roland Garros with no regrets Ahead of her fourth-round meeting against the red-hot Martina Trevisan, Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez understands the opportunity she has to make her mark at Roland Garros.

Leylah Annie Fernandez got a special salutation during the first week of Roland Garros.

"Rafael Nadal went by and said, 'Hi,' to her," said Jorge Fernandez, who is Leylah Annie's dad and coach. "He literally stopped and said, 'Hi.' Her eyes went big. He left and she's just slapping me on the arm, and she wouldn't stop slapping me. She's going, 'I can't believe I just saw Nadal and he stopped to say hi.' We have to keep reminding ourselves that we're living this dream."

Growing up, Fernandez didn't just dream of rubbing shoulders with the top players in the game. She dreamed of being one. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que. is determined to turn that dream into a reality. And her determination may be her greatest asset.

"She's tough as nails," said Tennis Canada's head of women's pro and transition tennis Sylvain Bruneau, who coached Bianca Andreescu to the 2019 US Open title. "She's so focused. Every single point she shows up. She's relentless."

Fernandez showed that at last year's US Open where she dispatched higher-ranked opponents Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the championship match. Now, she's doing it again on a different surface and on a different continent, but on the same big Grand Slam stage.

Fernandez, the No. 17 seed, was resilient on Sunday during a fourth-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. After a fast start, she dropped the second set against 2019 Roland Garros semifinalist Amanda Anisimova, the No. 27 seed. Fernandez then saved three straight break points early in the third set before ultimately winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

"She has this way about her that kind of puts a little bit of discomfort in her opponents just from her personality," observed Daniel Nestor, who won four Roland Garros doubles titles during his career.

"Her fire and fighting spirit is something you can't teach and something that must play into the mind of her opponents, as well, knowing that this girl is going to come at me from start to finish no matter the score. You could see she was ready at all times and she's always in your face in a good way. I think that's a rare quality."

In the third round, Fernandez trailed Olympic champion and No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic 2-0, 40-0 in the third set before roaring back.

"Belinda had just won the second set," Jorge recalled. "It was a tsunami coming towards Leylah. She eliminated it from her head and played point by point. She knows how to do that and not everybody does. That's a huge advantage she has on so many players."

Fernandez is the highest seed left in the bottom half of the Roland Garros draw. She'll face fellow lefty Martina Trevisan, who is No. 59 in the WTA rankings, in the quarter-finals on Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET. Trevisan reached this stage in Paris in 2020 and the 28-year-old just won her first career title on clay in Morocco. Trevisan has won nine straight matches overall.

After facing a series of heavy hitters, this will be a different challenge for Fernandez.

"She's extremely steady," Bruneau said of Trevisan. "She moves well. She gets a lot of balls back. She makes you work for everything, but I think it will suit Leylah well. She will be able to get inside the court and take command and move her around. She just needs to be ready to hit a lot of balls."

Fernandez employs an aggressive game and relentless style, which matches her on-court attitude.

"She's playing a little bit like hard-court tennis," Bruneau said. "She's taking the ball early. She's holding the baseline nice and getting inside the court and changing directions like crazy with great timing. And she's not afraid to throw in a drop shot or a very sharp cross-court shot. She takes the ball as early as anyone on tour and she's using the power very nicely."

The other quarter-final in the bottom section of the draw features No. 18 seed Coco Gauff against fellow American Sloane Stephens, who made the French Open final in 2018. Fernandez is 3-0 against Stephens. She has not played the 18-year-old Gauff on tour yet, although the pair met in the Roland Garros junior semifinals in 2018 with Gauff winning in straight sets en route to the title.

Fernandez was 100-to-1 to win the French Open at FanDuel Canada before play started in Paris this year. She's now the third choice to win it all at 12-to-1.

"Every time I step out on the court, I still have something to prove," Fernandez told reporters during a news conference in Paris. "I still have that mindset. I'm the underdog. I'm still young. I still have a lot to show to the people, to the public, so that they can just enjoy the tennis match. That's ultimately my goal and that's why I want to do well in matches. That mindset has helped me understand that I can just keep going and keep competing in the right way and the right direction."

Enormously grateful to be in the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros Thankful for an amazing support system from the crowds energy, family, friends, & my team. BUT by far the best moment was seeing Thierry Henry in the stands. 😊 — leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) May 29, 2022

The French Open has always been a special place for Fernandez. It's the first Grand Slam she remembers watching. She was inspired by how Justine Henin won the title despite her diminutive stature.

Fernandez made winning the Roland Garros junior championship her main goal before turning pro and she ticked that box in 2019 without dropping a set.

Fernandez made her main draw in Paris in 2020 losing to Petra Kvitova in the third round. She fell to Madison Keys in the second round last year. Both times, Team Fernandez left Paris feeling like they left something on the table.

"She understands the opportunity and she doesn't want to let this slide," said Jorge. "Our theme for this tournament is, 'No regrets.' We lose in the quarters, we lose. It's just, we can't lose and regret that we didn't give everything we have. We want to leave the French Open with nothing in the tank. Absolutely nothing."