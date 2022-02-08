Sense of relief for Leafs with Matthews 'feeling pretty good' The outlook for Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews is very optimistic after the head injury he suffered late in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes doesn't appear to be as serious as initially feared, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Flames in Calgary.

The injury sustained by Auston Matthews late in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes doesn't appear to be as serious as initially feared.



"He came in today feeling pretty good so it's a really good sign," said Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. "Today was a very good day."



Sense of relief?



"For sure," the coach said.



The knee of Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce hit Matthews in the back of the head after the Leafs centre had fallen to the ice late in the third period. The 24-year-old remained down for a bit before departing for the dressing room.



"There was a pretty good sense, not right away necessarily, but by the time he left that it wasn't going to necessarily be a head injury," Keefe revealed. "So, that had us feeling pretty good. But with the nature of the hit that he took you're going to continue to be cautious and make sure he's feeling good before he gets back on the ice."

The outlook is so optimistic that Keefe opted not to reconfigure his lines at practice. He moved up Pierre Engvall, a big lefty in the Matthews mould, to the top unit as a placeholder. When Matthews missed time in the past, John Tavares moved up to take that spot.



It's possible Matthews will be able to skate with the team on Wednesday before they fly to Calgary.



"We'll see how he comes in," Keefe said, "but today was a very good day."



Matthews leads the team in goals (31) and points (53).

---



For the first time since sustaining a concussion on Jan. 15, Jake Muzzin practised in his usual spot on the second defence pair. It appears like he'll be able to return during the upcoming road trip.



"We are trending that way," Keefe confirmed. "With the nature of the injury, you are going to make sure that nothing else pops up. We are going to continue to be cautious, but it was another really good day for him."

Sheldon Keefe says Muzzin is trending toward a return during the upcoming road trip



“Another really good day for him”



Jake was the last guy on the ice at practice … they pushed him hard … out with a concussion since Jan. 15 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/hVhwe3qUW7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 8, 2022

---



Jack Campbell was all smiles while reflecting on his first All-Star Game experience.



"It just inspires me to be even better in the second half and motivates me," the 30-year-old said. "I just feel refreshed and excited. It's just got me really excited."



Campbell teamed up with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy to win the Save Streak event in the Skills Competition and enjoyed spending time with 2019 Vezina Trophy winner.



"We didn't get too serious about technical stuff since we're in the same division," Campbell noted. "We had fun. He was supporting me and I was pumped up when he was in there. We were teammates for the weekend and it couldn't have been more of a blast ... He checks all the boxes. He has it all. He's won so that's the biggest thing I respect."



In the last year, the late-blooming Campbell has emerged as an NHL starter and one of the more consistent performers at his position. The All-Star weekend in Las Vegas represented his first chance to rub shoulders with the game's best in that type of relaxed environment.



"Meeting Victor Hedman, he's a first-class guy," Campbell said. "Same with Patrice Bergeron. Just honoured to be there with them."





The Leafs believe the All-Star experience will help springboard the goalie into a strong second half.



"It gives you confidence because you realize everyone is kind of the same and there's no magic fairy dust that these guys at the All-Star Game have," said veteran forward Jason Spezza. "Sometimes you put guys on a pedestal and see yourself as underneath them. For a guy like Soup to be around the best in the game and to know he belongs there is great."



"Maybe you learn something along the way as you are interacting with those guys," added Keefe. "You become friends with guys you didn't necessarily know. There is value inside of that. That whole experience can help a player, especially when it is their first time going. He has come back in good spirits, which is not a big surprise. He is usually in pretty good spirits."



Despite a dip in performance before the break, Campbell boasts strong numbers this season. He's 21-6-3 with a .925 save percentage.



"I want to keep getting better," he said. "I expect to be better in the second half."

---



One of Campbell's quirks garnered attention inside the Atlantic Division dressing room. He always sprays his equipment with water before games.



"I just like it not crispy," the Michigan native explained. "I feel more mobile that way."



Campbell has been doing this basically his entire career.



"When I was at the US [National Development] Program I used to bring my gloves to the sink and wet them down and then got fancier in the pros and got the spray bottles," Campbell said with a grin. "I've seen a few guys do that."





---



Campbell has played in 32 of Toronto's 43 games this season, but the team should be able to get him more nights off moving forward.



Petr Mrazek, who missed most of the first half of the season due to a groin injury, appears to be picking up some steam. He stopped 28 of 31 shots to beat his old team on Monday night.



"It's always a little special," Mrazek said of the reunion with the Hurricanes.



His biggest save may have come in the second stanza when Mrazek stoned Sebastian Aho on a breakaway.



"I tried to stay focused there," Mrazek said, "stay big, stay on my feet and wait to see what his move will be. I thought, a little bit, that he was going to shoot."



Mrazek was right and the Czech native has now won four straight decisions.



"I'm feeling, every game, better and better," Mrazek said. "The last few weeks, we did a lot of work with [goalie coach] Steve Briere and the things we're doing are showing in the games. I'm happy with how things have progressed."



So is Keefe.



"You can see it coming," the coach said. "He is certainly building momentum here. That is really what we are looking for."



---



On a star-studded team, it is Alex Kerfoot leading the way in points per 60 minutes (2.66).



"He's a guy that I don't think gets enough love from media or anything like that," Mitch Marner said before the All-Star break. "But I'll tell ya one thing — he gets a lot of love in our locker room."



Kerfoot cracked a smile when informed of that comment by your humble correspondent.



"That's nice of him to say," the 27-year-old from Vancouver noted. "I think I get plenty of love from you, Mark, so don't worry. But, you try and not pay attention. I don't know if I get too much love or not enough love. It's all about trying to do my job here every day to the best of my abilities and having my teammates' backs and hoping they appreciate what I do as well."



Well, teammates certainly seem to relish the opportunity to praise the versatile forward.



"He can be hard on himself," Spezza pointed out. "It's important to talk to guys like that and [let them] know when the puck's not going in that they're still contributing."



Kerfoot has gone 10 games without a goal, but has seven assists in that stretch.



"He puts a lot of pressure on himself to be good and that's what makes him such a good player," Spezza said. "If he's on another team he's probably on the power play and getting more offensive looks, but for us he's a really key piece."



Kerfoot, who is third on the team in five-on-five points, was invited to join the Leafs leadership group this season. The extended leadership group includes players like Muzzin, Spezza and now Kerfoot, who don't wear letters.



"He is a very well-liked and respected teammate," Keefe said. "It really comes through the leadership group themselves. They wanted him to be a part of it. We had spoken about that. I agreed. I think it makes a lot of sense. He has been a good addition to it. He has some different experiences coming from a different organization. He has played different roles and played around our lineup."



Kerfoot is on pace for 59 points this season. His previous career high of 43 came in 2017-18 when he was a rookie with the Colorado Avalanche.



---



With Matthews missing and seven defencemen on the roster, the Leafs invited a couple of University of Toronto skaters to even out the numbers in practice.



Brendan Bornstein was paired with Travis Dermott while Kyle Potts skated alongside Wayne Simmonds and Spezza.



Leafs practice got a little more Blue today!🔵



Kyle Potts and Brendan Bornstein answered the call and filled in at Leafs practice this afternoon!



WE ALL #BLEEDBLUE | #WeAreTO pic.twitter.com/cusM4z3RWF — U of T Varsity Blues (@Varsity_Blues) February 8, 2022



"I played with Pottsy," Spezza said with a grin. "We chatted all day. I tried to get some laughs out of him and just make him feel relaxed. A good opportunity for those guys to come and experience an NHL practice ... You try to have fun with it. You try to help him out. When you come to a new team you can have some new-drill-itis going so we tried to help him out and make sure he knows the drill before we get going."

---



Lines at Tuesday's practice:



Bunting - Engvall - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Potts - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott - Bornstein



Campbell

Mrazek

