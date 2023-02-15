Leafs expect ’strong response’ to Saturday loss After getting called out by Sheldon Keefe for a lack of effort during Saturday night's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Toronto Maple Leafs are determined to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks as Auston Matthews returns.

The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

After getting called out by their coach for a lack of effort on Saturday night, the Leafs are determined to bounce back.

"We expect to have a big game," said defenceman Mark Giordano. "We've been sitting on that one for a while, so we're looking forward to playing tonight and getting back on track."

"We're looking for a strong response tonight," echoed defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "We're all looking forward to it. We're well prepared."

Since being humbled on home ice by the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets, the Leafs have experienced a couple palate-cleansing events. On Sunday, they held an outdoor practice with fans packing Nathan Phillips Square to cheer on the players. On Monday, the annual MLSE Foundation gala was held with players mingling with fans.

"We've had a few days to regroup, recharge and we've had some great community events as well," said captain John Tavares. "It's been great to see the passion and love for this team across the city, so it's added another level to what it means to play here and why it's special to play here and why we want to go out and be successful and play well."

After blasting his group on Saturday night, Sheldon Keefe has done his part to tighten the screws.

"We know what we're building towards and working towards, but we need to continue to build and work towards that and not just wait for it to come," the coach stressed. "That's really what it is for me is just focusing on our daily process. It got away from us the other day, so it's a really good opportunity for us to lean in on the guys and teach and reinforce what we want to be about as a team."

Toronto shut out the Jackets on Friday in Columbus and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period on Saturday before taking their foot off the gas during a disastrous second period, which saw Columbus score three straight to take the lead.

"Rather than being unhappy after the fact, we want to be able to address and fix things while they're happening," Keefe said. "That's what good teams do."

The Leafs are secure in a playoff position and basically locked into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. They are also in the middle of a stretch of games against teams near the bottom of the standings, which has proven to be a perplexing problem. Toronto is just 4-4-3 against teams ranked 26th to 32nd in standings.

It will be the 31st-place Blackhawks in town for a game on Wednesday. Chicago will also be a tired group after being shutout in Montreal last night and watching defenceman Jarred Tinordi and forward MacKenzie Entwistle depart with injuries.

"We just got to learn that nothing is taken for granted in this league," Sandin said. "It's still the NHL. Every team is really good. We just got to find a way to come up to the level we want to play. We're playing for something big here."

With a win on Tuesday night, the Lightning moved past the Leafs and into second place in the Atlantic Division for the first time since Nov. 5. The teams both have 72 points, but Tampa Bay has played one fewer game and also owns the tiebreaker with one more regulation win.

The Leafs will get a boost on Wednesday as top-line centre Auston Matthews returns to the lineup after missing three weeks with a knee sprain.

"In my experience, the first game back you always got the adrenaline, and everything feels somewhat pretty good," Matthews said. "I find the second game is always the tough one and I'm not really sure why. It's always the excitement and adrenaline kind of rushing through you in the first game and once you get a couple games under your belt you’re kind of back to normal. You're back into game shape and kind of going with the natural flows of the season. So, in my experience that's how it’s typically been."

Asked if he has any goals down the stretch, Matthews spoke about the team as a whole.

"Making sure every night we're meeting our standards in the locker room and as a team and making sure our habits are staying true to our identity and not letting those things slip," Matthews said. "That's really the main goal, that we have as a team is just continuing to hammer down these little details that can slip at times throughout games and throughout the season and make sure we're staying dialed in."

The Blackhawks may be in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, but they still have Patrick Kane in the lineup.

"The vision and the skill and ability to control the game is better than anybody, really, in terms of how he can slow the game down and speed the game up when he wants to," said Keefe. "He's an exciting player to watch that way, but he's certainly not one we want to watch. We need to be able to get on top of him quick."

Kane only has nine goals and 26 assists through 49 games, but the Leafs aren't sleeping on Showtime.

"Oh, I think he's an impact player," said Giordano with a chuckle. "I've been on teams who are successful and teams that are lower in the standings and it's all relative. His numbers are going to reflect where the team is as a whole, but I still look at him as an elite player. One of the best players in the game still."

Kane posted 92 points just last season.

"It's amazing his ability to slow the game down, create seams, create time and space," gushed Tavares. "Has ability to manipulate the opponent and be deceptive, it's just incredible. Sometimes it doesn't look like he's breathing or skating very hard, but the play seems to go at the pace he wants it to and he's able to control the game that way."

Kane is in the final year of his contract and may be traded before the deadline.

Giordano spent 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames before being selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

"It's a weird situation when you've been somewhere for your whole career," the Toronto native noted. "I'm sure he's thinking about it and thoughts are going through his mind, different emotions. It's definitely a guy who when you think about Patrick Kane, you think about him winning Stanley Cups in Chicago."

Kane has spoken openly about the possibility of being traded.

"I don't think you really ever thought it would come to that point," said Tavares when asked about Kane and Jonathan Toews possibly leaving Chicago, "but when you're seeing it from the outside, just the way they've been talking about it ... that's becoming more and more likely."

On Saturday, Morgan Rielly became the first Leafs defenceman to score a power-play goal this season.

"If you look at a lot of the power plays in the NHL these days there's not a whole lot of goals that come from the top on the power play," Keefe pointed out. "That's just the reality of it. Some teams and some players, certainly, have the ability to do that but there's very few, frankly, who have the ability to score from the top there. Certainly, a lot less than used to happen years and decades ago."

The Leafs only got three power-play goals from defencemen last season when they led the NHL with a 27.3 per cent conversion rate.

Prior to Saturday the Leafs were one of only two teams without a man-advantage marker from a blueliner. Keefe acknowledges this is an area of potential growth down the stretch. The Leafs have often deployed two defencemen on the second unit.

"We'd like to get more pucks to the net from that spot and in doing so the odd one will find its way in whether it's through traffic or directing off something," Keefe said. "So, an overall theme for us is really to have an increase in the pace and the consistency in which the puck arrives to the net and that's all the players on the ice buying into that and I think we have seen that for some time now."

Saturday's goal was the result of a broken play with Rielly scoring from the flank at the end of a four-on-three advantage.

"Through the process of attacking the net consistently, we'll get more of those types of plays that are broken that we can improvise on," Keefe said.

The Leafs scored a power-play goal in all five games that Matthews missed and sit fourth overall (25.4 per cent).

The Seattle Kraken are now the only club without a power-play goal from a defenceman.

MO Magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/BuFe47V0qu — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 12, 2023

During the MLSE Foundation gala event on Monday, Leafs players paired up to read scenes from different movies. Tavares and Mitch Marner did their best to channel Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams from the 'The Notebook.' A video of them reading the lines from the 2004 film surfaced on social media.

"Did that get out publicly?" Tavares asked with a grin. "It was funner than I expected. I was a little nervous and didn't think I had any type of acting skill, but I got a few compliments from the guys and from my table that I was sitting at. I thought I did alright. It was a lot of fun and Mitchy's just got a great personality for that type of stuff. So, we had a good scene that got us both really drawn into it and had some fun with it."

The mild-mannered captain showed off his range.

"I was pretty impressed with the emotion," Giordano said with a grin. "It was fitting they were together in that gala. I feel like on and off the ice it's been a good fit and good chemistry."

Even with Matthews returning from injury, Tavares and Marner remained together on a line at Tuesday's practice.

Projected Leafs lineup for Wednesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Anderson

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Samsonov starts

Woll