The Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Auston Matthews is still looking for his first goal of the second round.

"In the series he's hit countless posts," said centre Ryan O'Reilly. "He's had great chances. It's one of those things when a millimetre over it's going in the net. So, it's not like he's not getting the looks. It's something you are patient with and it's going to come and it's going to be a big help for us."

Matthews didn't hit the scoresheet in either game in Florida. It's the first time since mid-February that he's been held without a point in consecutive games.

"He's got to pick his spots and find his spots offensively, but he can't sacrifice on the other side of it," stressed coach Sheldon Keefe. "We can't forget about the team we're playing. Their ability to transition and counter and all of that, I mean, they were the No. 3 team in the NHL at 5-on-5 offence in the regular season, and they've followed that up here through the playoffs."

Matthews is also going up against 2021 Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov on most shifts.

"Both lines, Matthews and Barkov, have done a smart job of pushing the envelope when they can and not cheating the game," said coach Paul Maurice.

Barkov has scored one goal and added two assists in the series. Matthews has two assists, with one coming on the power play.

Matthews scored in the last four games of the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning and teammates sense a similar finishing kick is coming in this round.

"He's a threat any time he's on the ice," said left winger Michael Bunting. "Even if he's not scoring, he's creating offence. He's playing the game right. He's playing really well defensively as well. I don't think that's really bothering him much."

Matthews has not spoken to the media since after Tuesday's practice.

"You guys can tend to perhaps distract him a little bit with the questions he gets," said Keefe. "That's part of being a player of his calibre, and I think he recognizes that. That said, when he comes into the room, he has to be able to channel it appropriately and make sure while he searches for that breakout offensively, he's not hurting the team in other ways. That is so important."

"He's blocking shots and playing heavy down low," said defenceman Luke Schenn. "Great on the forecheck and creating opportunities out there, so eventually players like that, they're always going to break out. You just continue to stay with the process and hopefully he gets rewarded."

---

The Leafs are 4-1 on the road, but just 1-4 at home in the playoffs.

"Certainly, we're overdue to have a real, solid 60-minute effort here on home ice," Keefe said.

The team has taken a different approach ahead of Game 5. Per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, Leafs management had the players stay in a Toronto hotel on Thursday night even though they had spent the previous five nights away from home.

"Part of it probably is mindset – just how you approach a game," said Schenn of the home struggles. "Sometimes on the road you go out there and maybe keep the game a little simpler and play a little more direct ... We got a great fan base here. There's a ton of energy in the building and it'd be nice to feed off that tonight."

The Leafs had the third best home record in the regular season.

"I don't know if there's any real correlation between the regular season and the playoffs," Keefe said. "It's just entirely different ... We've had a mixed bag here on home ice. We've had probably two of the best games we've played of the playoffs here in this building. Game 2 in both series I thought were really good. Obviously, we didn't get on the right side of the game in Game 2 here against Florida, but I thought in terms of our execution and our pace offensively and the chances that we generated, that's the best we've looked offensively. So, we've played really well at different times here."

After losing the first game of the playoffs, the Panthers have won five straight on the road.

"We've been very comfortable on the road," said forward Sam Reinhart. "At times it kind of adds to the pressure at home. You're kind of expected to win those games, right? We were at home for an extended period there, so it's nice to get back on the road, for sure."

"There is something nice, especially in the playoffs, about being on the road," said Maurice. "It is that kind of cocooned feeling. Everyone else in the building is not cheering for you. It is just you. There is also the simplicity to your game."

---

Do the Panthers know more about Joseph Woll after watching the 24-year-old win his first Stanley Cup playoff start on Wednesday?

"Not as much as we would've liked," said Maurice. "You know what, good on him. Young man came in during an intense situation and looked calm in the net. We felt we let that happen. We were perimeter. We were almost five minutes off our offensive-zone time from the game prior, so that's something we feel we can remedy."

Woll is a bit of a mystery to some Panthers players.

"I couldn't tell you who he is," admitted winger Nick Cousins. "Obviously, it's a big challenge for him. It seemed like last game the moment didn't really get to him. He stood tall for them and looks like he has lots of confidence back there and is really calm and we got to make his job a lot harder than we did last game."

The Panthers were limited to one goal in Game 4, which was their lowest output since the first game of the playoffs in Boston.

"Our feet weren't moving when we were playing with the puck and that's the driver by far," said Maurice.

The line of Sam Bennett between Cousins and Matthew Tkachuk has gone quiet since a big first game of the series.

"They made some adjustments," acknowledged Cousins. "It's more so about us. As a line we need to get in on the forecheck more, myself included. We need to move our feet more and make their D turn and create a little bit more offensive-zone time. That's usually when we're at our best."

"Those guys are better when Benny's rolling through the middle and they're on the puck with their feet first," said Maurice. "When they get it, they don't need a map. The net never moves. They know where it is."

It was the Leafs forecheck that was more effective in Game 4.

"I thought we had a really strong forecheck last game," said Keefe. "It was our best of the series for sure, probably best of the playoffs in terms of our ability to pressure on the defence and get pucks back that way."

---

O'Reilly's father, Brian, tweeted a picture of grandma Deirdre wearing Leafs gear alongside the other resident at her old-age home.

"It's incredible," the 32-year-old from Clinton, Ont. said. "As playoffs go, as a group we're together and away from it, but you see pictures like that and realize how special this is for everyone to be a part of it. My granny that's 103, she's probably my biggest fan, so just to have the support means so much."

Snook’s Gran at 103 years with a GO Leafs GO! pic.twitter.com/n5k3KHsx9d — Brian O'Reilly (@coachbri1) May 12, 2023

Mom Bonnie is also heavily invested in this run.

"I think my mom takes it more seriously than I do," O'Reilly said with a smile. "You know, if we lose, she can't talk to anyone for a day or so, and I'll call her after and she's more upset than I am after a loss, but that's the way she is. It's great. Family is a big part of it."

Any advice from mom?

"Yeah, kick some ass."

---

Ilya Samsonov (upper body) and Matthew Knies (concussion) skated for the first time since getting hurt.

"Great to see," said Keefe. "Both guys have taken a big step today. Just to see them on the ice and be able to stay out there as long as they were is very encouraging and a very positive step in their recovery."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Game 4:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot* - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting* - O'Reilly* - Acciari

Kampf - Lafferty*

Rielly - Schenn*

Brodie - Holl

McCabe* - Liljegren

Giordano*

Woll*

Murray*

*Took part in optional morning skate