Leafs give Kallgren first start as crease concerns grow The Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Mark Masters has more on a big night for the Leafs' rookie goaltender.

The Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

---

Erik Kallgren made his National Hockey League debut last week. Tonight, he gets his first start.

"We felt really good about his time in the net the last time we were in this building," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "We saw enough in his short time in the net and his time in the AHL to give him an opportunity."

Kallgren stopped 10 of 11 shots after replacing Petr Mrazek in the second period of a game against the Arizona Coyotes last Thursday.

"You saw the confidence when he went in," Keefe said. "Without any warning or heads up, all the sudden you're in there at a time when the game's not going well for us, and you saw the confidence there."

After the game, Kallgren fielded a barrage of questions about his unexpected appearance.

"The piece I might've been most impressed with that day is how he handled you guys after the game," Keefe told reporters. "How he handled the questions. For a guy who was dealing with so much and the excitement of going in there, he showed extreme poise and confidence in that moment. It's a big part of the position, in particular, when you're a part of the Leafs and in this city."

During that media session, Kallgren was asked if he could carry the load for the Leafs if given the chance.

"I'm not going to try to overthink or think what might happen," the 25-year-old said. "I'll just go out there and be me."

Kallgren has a .904 save percentage over 26 games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. He helped Vaxjo win a Swedish Hockey League championship last season.

"He's a quiet guy," said Leafs captain John Tavares. "Seems [like he's] feeling his way out a little bit. But, in saying that, when he gets on the ice and puts the gear on, seems very confident, very detailed in his demeanour."

"It goes probably two ways with a new goalie," said Stars sniper Tyler Seguin, who's sitting on 299 NHL goals. "He'll be unbelievable, or he'll be a little shaky. We'll try and get some pucks to him early and kind of figure that out."

The Leafs are willing to give Kallgren a chance because Jack Campbell is injured and Mrazek has struggled. Mrazek allowed four goals on 37 shots during a loss to the Buffalo Sabres during Sunday's Heritage Classic.

"There's enough good things that happened outdoors the other day that he should be able to build on that," Keefe insisted. "I thought he played a good game. They got in behind us three, four, five times and he was solid on those plays. Obviously, it's a tough goal, the third one, that he wants to have back at a key moment of the game, but aside from that he played a good game for us. So, he has every reason to be confident and build on that. He's a veteran guy that's played in the league a long time, so he's got to be able to regroup and be confident in himself and, on a night like tonight, support Kallgren."

Mrazek's old team, the Carolina Hurricanes, will visit Toronto on Thursday.

"We'll take it a day at a time from here," said Keefe of the goalie situation.

Toronto has allowed four or more goals in six consecutive games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the longest such streak for the franchise since an eight-game run in January 2006 when Ed Belfour and Mikael Tellqvist were in net.

Jake Oettinger gets the start for Dallas.

Källgren gets first NHL start against Stars tonight Erik Källgren will get the nod between the pipes tonight for his first career start with the Stars in town. His teammates and coach talk about his quiet nature in the room but the confidence he exudes on the ice.

---

Auston Matthews will serve the first game of a two-game suspension for cross-checking Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday. This is the first suspension of Matthews' career. He was a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy last season.

"His track record, I think, speaks for itself," said Tavares. "There's no intent from his end. He's just competing hard and it's just something unfortunate that happened, like many other plays that happen in the game. Obviously, we're disappointed. We don't want him to miss any games or think he should."

With Matthews out, Tavares will move up to the top line and skate between Michael Bunting and Mitch Marner.

"Those two guys are going to move their feet and they're going to be involved and they're going to be engaged on every puck and every play, so that will put John on offence a lot more," said Keefe. "I know any time we've played without Auston, and John's been in this spot, he's been terrific for us. I would expect nothing less tonight."

Tavares has scored just one goal in five-on-five play since Jan. 15. The 31-year-old is determined to get to the blue paint more.

"That's where the puck's gotta go to go in," Tavares said. "Getting there, being stronger around the net, finding good chances off the second layer, second and third chances ... That's something I've been strong in my whole life, really, so it's important for me to get there."

Tavares picked up an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's loss.

"He really worked and was physical and was competitive in not an easy environment to do that," Keefe said. "I thought he skated really well."

Tavares fills in for Matthews between Marner and Bunting With Auston Matthews serving a two-game suspension, John Tavares is getting a shot on the top line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. He knows the success that line has been having and is just looking to help them stay on a roll.

---

Alex Kerfoot will move up to the second-line centre spot between Nick Robertson and William Nylander. Robertson has one goal in seven games since being called up.

"He's done a good putting himself in spots to get chances," Keefe said. "We've talked a little bit on making good on those chances, in particular, hitting the net. It's the NHL, so it's hard to get scoring chances and he has been able to get them and get clean looks at the net. He's put himself in those positions, but don't take them for granted, because they don’t come around all that often."

Jason Spezza shifts back to centre on the fourth line where he'll skate between Kyle Clifford and Ondrej Kase. It will be Clifford's first game with the Leafs since Jan. 19.

Kase will join the top power-play unit in the bumper spot while Nylander shifts to the flank. Robertson will play on the flank of the second unit.

Leafs Ice Chips: Adjusting without Auston The Maple Leafs had to juggle their lines with Auston Matthews serving the first of his two game suspension. Mark Masters has more on their deployment against the Stars and Erik Kallgren making his first career start between the pipes.

---

Timothy Liljegren had another rough run alongside Morgan Rielly on Sunday. He was victimized on the opening Sabres goal and took a penalty in the third period. The rookie was limited to 10 minutes and 35 seconds, which was his lowest total in a game he finished this season.

"You can see, at times, as a young player still adjusting to the league, that he's had some moments that make you pause a little bit in terms of keeping him rolling with those heavy minutes and heavy responsibility," Keefe said.

Ilya Lyubushkin replaced Liljegren on the top pair midway through Sunday's game and he will start in that spot tonight.

"We've liked a lot about Lyubushkin's game," Keefe said. "Defensively, it seems like anything that comes into his area gets stopped and gets killed. The play definitely dies for the opposition and then we usually get the puck and are going the other way. He's moved the puck up the ice really well so that's a big part of it."

Liljegren will play on the third pair opposite his good friend and countryman Rasmus Sandin. Keefe liked the way those two played together late in Sunday's game.

With Jake Muzzin out, the Leafs have split up Rielly and T.J. Brodie to create more balance. Brodie and Justin Holl have generated good chemistry, but the top pair has been inconsistent.

Justin Holl wearing a bubble pic.twitter.com/tJjcVBmGGm — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2022

---

Muzzin participated in Toronto's morning skate. It was his first on-ice session with teammates since suffering a concussion on Feb. 21.

"He's been putting in a lot of work," said Keefe, "skating a lot, working out a lot and everything has been progressing very well. As far as timeline, I'm not certain where that's at, but certainly everything's been trending really well. He feels good in terms of the feedback he's been giving me and the medical team."

Muzzin's presence was a morale boost for teammates.

"Fantastic," said Tavares. "Great to see him progress and be back with us out there ... It means a lot to our group in so many different ways. I know I, personally, really lean on him for a lot with our team on the leadership side of things."

Muzzin skates with Leafs for first time since concussion Jake Muzzin not only skated by himself ahead of Maple Leafs' practice, but he also stayed out for the entire session. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the defenceman is progressing but there is still no timeline for a return.

---

Back on Feb. 23, 2019, Jason Robertson produced three assists to help the Niagara IceDogs beat his little brother's Peterborough Petes 5-0 in an Ontario Hockey League regular season game. Tonight, the sibling rivalry is renewed.

"He got the better of me in that one, so I need to get this one desperately," said Nick, 20, with a grin. "This one means more than that, given it's the best league in the world."

Dad Hugh and mom Mercedes will be in the crowd to watch their sons share NHL ice for the first time. It will be the first time they see Nick play an NHL game in person.

"I think it's more exciting for my parents than it is for me because I want to win," said Jason, 22. "I want to get the best of him."

It won't be easy.

"He's probably the hardest worker I've ever seen in practice," Jason said.

The brothers train together in the summer in Michigan where they grew up and where the family still has a home. The off-season work has paid off for Jason, who has 30 goals to lead the Stars.

"When your brother has success, you want to have success as well," said Nick. "It's not more of a pressure or a burden, but he's doing the same training I'm doing, and he's been on the same path I've done. He sets the level where I got to be at. I want to be in that same category with him."

Nick has dealt with a series of injuries in recent years, including a broken leg in October, which derailed the start to this season.

"He's used to a lot of adversity, and he always responds the right way and comes back even better," Jason said.

Jason, selected 39th overall in 2017, playfully points out that he was drafted higher than Nick, who went 53rd in 2019. But the brotherly battles have been mostly tame to this point.

"We were chill," said Nick. "We were nothing like butting heads all the time."



With one exception.

"We played floor ball where I was a goalie and he was a player and that was the only time we went at each other," Nick said with a wide smile. "So, a lot of heated battles and my dad lost it a few times with us."

Hugh Robertson celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday. The family went out to dinner with Jason picking up the bill. Tonight, family ties take a backseat to securing two points.

"We'll definitely have a laugh or two on the ice," said Jason, "but it's business."

Nick and Jason get set for first NHL edition of the 'Robertson Bowl' Nick Robertson will take on his older brother Jason tonight for the first time in the NHL, when the Maple Leafs host the Stars. The two played against each other multiple times in the OHL. Jason is having a standout season with Dallas and Nick isn't surprised with the hard work he's seen his brother put in.

---

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Clifford - Spezza - Kase

Matthews, Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Muzzin - Dermott

Kallgren

Mrazek

Power-play units at Leafs morning skate:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Marner, Nylander

Middle: Kase

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Spezza, Robertson

Middle: Mikheyev

Net front: Bunting