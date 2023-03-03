TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held an optional practice in Vancouver on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Canucks.

The one position Kyle Dubas didn't address during his flurry of deadline-period trades was goaltending. The Maple Leafs general manager is willing to wager this make-or-break season on Ilya Samsonov, Matt Murray and, if needed, Joseph Woll.

"I am very confident in our goaltenders," Dubas stressed. "We are very comfortable with the three."

Samsonov has carried the load of late with Murray sidelined due to an ankle issue. The 26-year-old Russian is 22-8-2 with a .915 save percentage this season.

"The things we are looking for from him: How would he respond when things weren't going well? How would he recover when he got into bad stretches? He has done an excellent job of that, especially when he had that stretch in mid-December," Dubas noted.

"He bounced back strong in January. If he has had any games where he has struggled, he has right away been able to stop that and get it rolling the other way."

Woll has won two of his three starts with the Leafs this season, including an impressive 25-save performance in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Flames in Calgary.

"Woll has been an All-Star in the AHL and has come in here and played well," Dubas said.

As for Murray, he's missed significant time this season, but when healthy the two-time Stanley Cup champion has looked good going 11-5-2 with a .911 save percentage.

"When looking at it, the question is: How confident are you that they can do it in the end and pull through? Matt has done it in the past," said Dubas. "There weren't really guys available who have. We believe in the potential of Ilya and Joe. We will get Matt healthy, get him rolling and let the three of them continue to move it in the right direction."

Murray, who last played on Jan. 17, is expected to start on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

"I feel really, really good," Murray said. "Just one day at a time right now, but I'm feeling really good."

"He is really close," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He had a skate today. I will chat with the medical staff and see exactly where he is at. If he gets through the day today — which we believe he will — he will be playing tomorrow."

ContentId(1.1926387): Can the Maple Leafs trust their goaltending, or is someone with more pedigree needed?

---

Despite standing pat in net, Dubas made significant changes to the roster in the last couple of weeks bringing in six new players. After six straight opening-round exits, the sense of urgency has never been greater for Dubas and this core.

"This is the year that we have to put it all together and get rolling," said Dubas, who is in the final year of his contract. "We have tried to arm them to do so."

The Leafs are almost certainly going to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have reached the Stanley Cup final in three straight seasons, in the first round. It will be a rematch of a seven-game series last spring.

"They are a championship organization every day," Dubas said. "We know how hard it is going to be."

The NHL-best Boston Bruins would likely be Toronto's second-round opponent should they finally clear the first-round hurdle.

"The easiest way to put it is: Hard things are hard," Dubas continued. "What we are about to do is going to be extremely difficult and we have to ready ourselves each day leading into that to clinch our spot and then be ready for what is ahead."

ContentId(1.1926581): Dubas: 'This is the year we have to put it all together'

---

Earlier this week, the Leafs sent Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for fellow left-shot defenceman Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick.

"With the Rasmus deal, it was to get the first-round pick and then get a secondary piece," Dubas explained. "Given where our farm system is at on D, we have [Topi] Niemela, but he is in Europe and we hope will have a long playoff run with Karpat. You don't really have guys flush with that ability offensively on the power play. Rather than leave ourselves hanging there, we could get Gustafsson in the deal, who was probably going to cost us more than the pick we were going to get back anyway. With his form this year with Washington, we felt it would be a good move for us to make."

Gustafsson has racked up 38 points this season, which is more than any Leafs defenceman.

"Once he gets settled in, we know he has been excellent on the power play in his career and an excellent offensive defenceman," Dubas noted. "He has taken steps defensively throughout his time in the NHL. We were excited to get him in here. We had talked about him in the summers. Sheldon and the coaching staff have talked about him throughout. That just made sense to tie off the depth part, in addition to getting the draft capital in that deal."

Another defenceman, righty Luke Schenn, came over from the Canucks in a deal on Tuesday.

"In wanting to allocate our roster slots, what did we lack? We just felt on the back end, having that one more size-and-strength, physical defender who has been through it before and has that experience was going to be really important for us," Dubas said.

The Leafs now have nine defencemen on the roster. It will be tricky to keep everyone engaged, but Dubas highlighted the fact most of Toronto's blueliners have missed time due to injury this season. He wants to have insurance at that position.

"I would rather have the guys and sort through a little bit of competition," Dubas added. "I don't think the competition hurts them in terms of having to be at their best every night. That pressure will set us up for what we are going to encounter come playoff time in terms of what is expected each night."

Sandin was the first pick Dubas made after becoming Leafs general manager in 2018.

"He has been a part of the organization for nearly five years," Dubas said. "As we went through it here, we just felt the draft capital coming back was going to be something that we could use to either add a higher-end prospect to our system in Nashville [at the draft] or survey what the market is going to be as we get into June in terms of trade. We felt that was important for where we are at right now and where our roster is going to be. That was the decision-making that went into it."

ContentId(1.1926384): Are the Maple Leafs now built for a Cup run?

---

On Monday, the Leafs acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks. The first big move by Dubas came on Feb. 17 when he brought over forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues. All six of the newcomers suited up in Thursday's win against the Flames.

Playing on consecutive nights against a rested opponent, the Leafs took a 2-1 lead early in the third period and held the Flames, who are desperate to stay in the playoff race in the Western Conference, to just five shots over the final 20 minutes. Keefe called it his team's best third period of the season.

"Probably one of the most complete periods I've seen a team play," said Murray. "When they had the puck, we gave them no time and space and made the right plays. We defended hard, made good decisions, blocked shots. We did all the little details right."

For Dubas, it was a sign that the newcomers are making an impact.

"The team's third period last night sort of exemplifies the difference in the team," the general manager said. "Just a little bit more competitive, a little bit more sacrifice, willing to put themselves on the line to win pucks and do the right things defensively that aren't necessarily the fanciest or the sexiest things in the game but contribute to winning. I just sense with the players we have added and also some of the growth of the guys internally, we are just far better in that realm."

O'Reilly, the playoff MVP during the Blues run to the Stanley Cup in 2019, has made a big impact already.

"No matter who we are playing against or what time it is, he is doing everything the exact way you have to play when you really want to win," Dubas gushed. "He is above his man all the time when they are trying to leave the zone. It prevents the other team from breaking out clean a lot of the time. His stick details on the forecheck, how strong he is on the puck, these are things that for me, over time in this job, have stood out time and again in the playoffs as vitally important. He does them all to the ultimate degree every time he is on the ice. You can see that starting to impact some of the other players on the team. He has been everything that we thought when we acquired him."

O'Reilly is averaging 14:48 of even-strength time per game since joining the Leafs, which is behind only Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner among the forward group. Toronto has won five of seven games with O'Reilly in the lineup.

"I have been extremely impressed with him in so many ways," Keefe said. "How he carries himself off the ice, the extra work he does to prepare himself and how he takes care of himself on and off the ice. With the way that he plays the game, he doesn't put the team in bad situations virtually ever."

O'Reilly's meticulous approach has impressed his new teammates.

"He's just got a routine to everything," observed forward Alex Kerfoot. "He gets in the cold tub after every period. Before the game he does some stuff that I haven't seen a lot of guys doing. He's juggling balls and playing with his sticks. He's very finicky about his gear and stuff like that. He finds what works for him and he's had a lot of success with it."

---

Schenn is a former Leaf, who was picked fifth overall by the organization way back in 2008. He spent four seasons in Toronto before being traded. Now, he's getting a second chance with his first team.

"This means a lot now," he said. "It's real special. I didn't know it would ever come full circle like this and pretty proud to have this logo on right now ... I never got the chance to play on a successful team there. I've had some ups and downs throughout my career so when you come back and get this opportunity you definitely don't take it for granted."

Schenn stood out in his first game since the trade on Thursday in Calgary. It was his first game wearing the Maple Leaf since April 7, 2012.

"I kind of got chills when I first threw it on there for warmups," the 33-year-old from Saskatoon said. "Feels like another lifetime ago when I was wearing this jersey."

"It's cool," said Marner. "Memories of watching him when I was growing up, he was just blowing guys up. I mean, watching him now, not much has changed so it's good to have him on our side now."

Schenn logged 10:42 of ice time, blocked two shots and registered four hits. One play, in particular, stood out.

"He is just so strong around our net pushing people around," Keefe said. "I don't know if there is any clearer example of how strong he is than seeing [Milan] Lucic bounce off of him like that. Not many guys are doing that to a guy like Lucic."

"It got everybody's attention a little bit on our bench," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "It's not something you see every day ... We watched some clips this morning of him being physical and, as a group, we welcome that and we want more of that and he does that naturally."

Schenn leads the NHL with 266 hits this season.

ContentId(1.1926222): 'It's where it all got started': Schenn not taking second chance with Leafs for granted

---

Even with the new additions, Toronto's playoff fate will likely come down to the core players, including Matthews. After scoring 60 goals in 73 games en route to the Hart Trophy last season, the centre only has 28 goals in 55 games this year.

"As everyone knows, he has played through some injuries and some things that have hampered him," Dubas said. "In terms of his impact on the game and the way that he has helped our team, I am very happy with the season he has had, how he has competed and battled defensively and his growth as an overall player. It has all been very, very good. If this is a down season for him offensively, that is a really good sign in terms of how great of a player he is."

Matthews missed a pair of games in January due to an undisclosed nagging injury. He sat out five games with a knee sprain in late January and early February.

Despite a dip in production from Matthews, the Leafs continue to thrive. William Nylander and Marner are both on pace to set career highs in points while John Tavares has already matched last year's goal total of 27.

"The other guys in the group have all stepped up," Dubas noted. "That is why you commit to that core group. When one isn't at the level they expect in one specific area, the others tend to step up and help them. As with any team — not just ours — when you are talking about the playoffs, it is going to come down to everyone executing their role. When you are in that core role — whether you are a forward or defenceman — it is going to be making plays or making stops when it is harder to do so. I think they are at that stage where they are all going to take that step."

ContentId(1.1926107): Hayes on Matthews: ‘Between now and Game 1, he has got to spark’

---

After making four trades earlier in the week, Dubas didn't expect to be busy on the actual deadline day. In the end, he made just one move sending winger Dryden Hunt, who's been with the Marlies, to Calgary in exchange for centre Radim Zohorna, who is also playing in the AHL.

"We just felt it further helped our depth at centre," Dubas said. "Certainly, he is a bigger body [6-foot-6, 220 pounds] down the middle for us which we can add. Our scouting staff thought he had played very well for Calgary in the minors, in particular. He kind of bounced around at the beginning of the year. From Pittsburgh, he was claimed by Calgary and then sent down by Calgary."

#LeafsForever/Marlies deadline addition Radim Zohorna has 10 goals and 22 primary points in 40 games this season in the AHL. Here are all of them, plus notable secondary assists.



Wranglers outscored opponents 31-14 with the 6-foot-6, 220-pound center on the ice at 5v5. pic.twitter.com/aTTpv4Ziqt — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) March 3, 2023

---

With an afternoon start (4 p.m. local) on Saturday, the Leafs held an optional practice on Friday. Most of the players skated with only Tavares, Marner, Acciari and David Kampf staying off the ice. Usually the team takes a full day off following a back-to-back set.

The Leafs will not hold a skate or pre-game media availability on Saturday.