With Mrazek and the weather cold, Leafs look to simplify and enjoy the moment TSN's Mark Masters sets up Sunday's outdoor Heritage Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

What did Mitch Marner think as he faced freezing conditions at Saturday's practice?

"Holy crap, this is cold," the winger said with a smile. "That was the first reaction, to be fairly honest."

"It was crazy when we got out there," agreed winger William Nylander. "Everybody was pretty cold in the wind and then you had the snow blowing around. It was pretty special. It was almost like you were a kid."

It's expected to be less windy by puck drop on Sunday, but the temperature will still be frigid. Of the 20 players dressing for Toronto on Sunday, half will be taking part in their first National Hockey League outdoor game. Centre John Tavares is urging his teammates to not overthink the elements.

"It should be a tremendous feel," said the Leafs captain, who has suited up in one previous outdoor game. "It's something different. Just try and enjoy it. If you're enjoying it you seem to feel better about things out there."

John Tavares on having his two young sons at Leafs family skate:



“I think the cold got to them. They probably would’ve been sleeping an hour ago. They got pretty fatigued and it was cool out there, but it was fun to skate around with them and have them be a part of it.” https://t.co/SGUwlDI8VN — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2022

It's important for the Leafs to help Petr Mrazek feel better about things. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Mrazek's save percentage has dipped to .884 on the season.

"We know he's going to play with confidence," insisted centre Auston Matthews. "That's just the type of guy he is. I don't think stuff like this really rattles him. I know he wants to be better and wants to be a great goaltender for us and there's no doubt in any of our minds that he's going to bounce back."

How can the players help Mrazek?

"Maybe keep things simple, especially to start," said Matthews. "Just make sure we're moving our feet, playing within our structure and having some fun out there."

"We got to have his back," said Tavares. "Do everything we can to be solid in front of him and, when the game starts to feel to much easier, confidence builds and those things turn the corner."

---

Mrazek wasn't made available to the media on Friday or Saturday, per a team decision.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the fact the 30-year-old played in a previous NHL outdoor game in 2016 was a key factor in the decision to give him the start on Sunday. With Jack Campbell sidelined with a rib injury, the other option was Erik Kallgren, who has never made an NHL start indoors or outside.

Craig Anderson, who has won both his previous outdoor games, will start for the Buffalo Sabres.

"It's different," said Anderson, who notched the 300th win of his career on Thursday. "The biggest visual change is no stands on the glass. You get that grey or white area, which can be tricky at times when the puck gets up on the glass ... As a goalie you're standing there and I found out again [at practice] that you don't sweat out there. So, you got to make sure you keep drinking."

Anderson's last outdoor experience came with the Senators at the NHL 100 Classic in Ottawa on Dec. 16, 2017. He'll always remember how rowdy the crowd was that night.

"I think everyone was 25 beers deep so no one felt the cold," the 40-year-old said with a chuckle. "The energy of the fans was epic and I'm expecting the same from this group coming to the game."

Around 25,000 fans are expected to pack Tim Hortons Field, which is the home of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I'm sure this building will be rocking," said Marner, who's a fan of the Toronto Argonauts. "It's always a good one when the Ticats play the Argos. Usually the Argos win."

---

Marner took the ice wearing sunglasses on Saturday.

"Shades are just a nice, juicy look," he said. "You got to protect the eyes and help the vision out a little bit."

Puck drop on Sunday will be shortly after 4:00 p.m.

"I'm sure the sun will be a factor," Marner said.

The sun wasn't really a factor when the Leafs took the ice at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We didn't get a real sense for what it will be like with the sun and daylight and any shadows that may be out there," said Keefe. "That will be something we have to adjust to."

The Sabres, who are the home team at the Heritage Classic, practised two hours before the Leafs.

"We wanted to get the guys up and down the rink," said coach Don Granato. "We had them even switch ends a couple different times. There's some shadows out there. The clouds were moving through and the wind is really different going one direction versus the other."

“Shades are just a nice juicy look” - @Marner93 pic.twitter.com/V38jxE0Nd7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 13, 2022

---

Matthews was all smiles after the Leafs wrapped up Saturday's snow-filled session.

"Reminds me of Phoenix a little bit," the Arizona native cracked.

The weather did nothing to dampen Matthews' excitement for his second career outdoor game. Matthews scored two goals, including the overtime winner, back on Jan. 1, 2017 at the Centennial Classic at Toronto's BMO Field.

"It's just a different experience, because of the anticipation, the energy and all the stuff that surrounds the game," he said. "It's just a regular season game in March, but it feels like so much more."

Matthews is a good bet to play the hero as the Leafs venture outdoors again. He has scored in four straight games (seven goals in that stretch) and leads the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 44 goals in 55 games.

"This is who he is and he's coming into his own, for sure, as he has been for a while," said Keefe, "but now he's taking it to a level that's hard for others to keep up with."

Matthews missed Toronto's most recent outdoor game against the Washington Capitals due to a shoulder injury. The Leafs lost 5-2 at U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on March 3, 2018.

"I played in a couple now and the ones you win are a lot more enjoyable," said defenceman Morgan Rielly, who is 2-1 outside in the NHL. "I remember going to Washington and we didn't play very well and you leave there and you think the whole thing's dumb (smile) and you should be playing inside."

Smiling Auston Matthews on the frigid, snowy conditions at Leafs practice:



"Reminds me of Phoenix a little bit"@BarDown pic.twitter.com/mE365Oubno — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2022

---

The Leafs will make two lineup changes on Sunday. Up front, Nick Robertson will be replaced by Jason Spezza. On defence, Travis Dermott will be replaced by Rasmus Sandin.

"They're natural decisions for me," said Keefe. "Robertson and Dermott have both been in for a long stretch here and have done a good job, but we had to make some decisions. A game like this you almost wish they'd expand the rosters and keep everyone involved."

Sandin missed the last four games due to an illness. In a media availability before getting sick, the 22-year-old spoke about how meaningful the outdoor opportunity is to him.

"It's something you've been dreaming of since you're a little kid," he said. "Back in Sweden, we always know what the Winter Classic is. We would always do our own intros with fireworks and stuff like that, me and my brother. We used the ponds as much as we could and when we skated on my parents would come out and light some fireworks for us to skate through. We tried to make it as much of a Winter Classic as possible."

Now, Sandin gets his chance.

"It's something you're not going to experience too many times in your life so it's going to be a lot of fun," he said.

---

Leafs lines at Saturday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Kase

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Simmonds - Kerfoot - Spezza

Robertson, Clifford

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Sandin - Lyubushkin

Dermott

Mrazek starts

Kallgren