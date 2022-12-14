Wright, Bedard join forces on Canada's exceptional top line Shane Wright, who has played eight games this season with the Seattle Kraken, and phenom Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, appear to be a perfect match, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Team Canada practised at the at Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, N.B., on Wednesday.

Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are joining forces on Team Canada's top line.

"Pretty excited," said Wright. "We haven't had a whole lot of opportunity to play together before. At U18s we weren't on the same line."

"It's exciting," said Bedard. "A guy that's been playing in the NHL and an unreal player. I'm sure if I was playing with him he would make the game pretty easy."

This appears to be a perfect match. Wright, a centre with the Seattle Kraken, has played eight National Hockey League games this season and scored in his final outing before being loaned to Hockey Canada. Bedard, a phenom with the Regina Pats, arrived at Canada's camp riding a 27-game point streak in the Western Hockey League.

"His goal-scoring ability, his shot, is probably what I'm most excited about," said Wright. "You know if you give him the puck in a scoring area he's most likely going to put it in the back the net. It should be a lot of fun."

"I don't think he has any weaknesses," observed Bedard. "I mean, it's pretty rare for him to make a mistake or turn the puck over or something like that."

Peterborough Petes left winger Brennan Othmann is the other member of the top line. He played with Bedard at the summer World Juniors in Edmonton and has an extensive history with Wright, who he played with in minor hockey and the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. So, there's already some built-in chemistry with this group.

"I don't think Shane and Bedsy really need to worry about their chemistry," Othmann, a New York Rangers first rounder in 2021, said. "They're exceptional, right. They're just highly skilled and they read super well off each other. They think the game alike and they can both shoot the puck at a very high level …They both have NHL shots."

Wright, 18, is one of six players granted exceptional status to play in the Ontario Hockey League at age 15. He went fourth overall to the Kraken in July's draft.

Bedard, 17, is the only player to ever receive the exceptional-status designation in the WHL. He is the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

"They're going to be lethal," said Los Angeles Kings defenceman Brandt Clarke. "They're going to be high octane and generating every shift. The other teams will need to be on their toes every shift if they want to keep up with those guys. The puck movement they have. The quick releases they have. It's going to be really exciting. You guys are looking forward to watching it, but I'm also looking forward to watching it."