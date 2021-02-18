Shapiro: Jays looking at 'some combination of Dunedin, Buffalo and Toronto' in 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday morning that they will begin the 2021 regular season at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., but team president Mark Shapiro told reporters they don’t anticipate staying there for the entire season.

Shapiro said the team will remain in Dunedin through May if there are no border changes, but will make its way north before the Florida heat becomes too much. TD Ballpark in Dunedin is an outdoor facility, giving the Jays and opposing teams little shelter from temperatures that can regularly approach 40 C.

Officially, the team is scheduled to play home games in Dunedin until May 2.

Whether or not moving north will be Sahlen Field in Buffalo or their home ballpark in Toronto is still to be determined and will depend on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses along with border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

Shapiro added the Blue Jays did not ask the Canadian federal government or Ontario provincial government for approval to play in Toronto to start the season given the current pandemic landscape.

Shapiro also told reporters the Jays expect to have access to COVID-19 vaccines at some point during the spring but stressed the team, nor the league or the players will attempt to jump the queue, adding that players and staff will be encouraged to take vaccines if available.