Shapiro: No members of the Jays have required COVID-19 tests

No members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been tested for COVID-19, according to team president Mark Shapiro.

Shapiro held a conference call on Sunday to update the media on the status of the team.

On a conference call with reporters, #BlueJays president Mark Shapiro has repeatedly alluded to “months” rather than weeks for when we’ll see baseball again.

Not surprising, I guess, but still sobering. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 22, 2020

While the Jays are monitoring the health of all the players and staff, Shapiro says that no one has shown symptoms requiring that they need to be tested.

Though the team has departed from the Spring Training facilities in Dunedin, Florida, three members of the MLB team remain: Hyun-jin Ryu, Shun Yamaguchi and Rafael Dolis.

Ryu’s wife is seven months pregnant, while all three players are also dealing with immigration issues.

The team has 18 Venezuelan minor leagues that have not been permitted to return home. Them, and 12 players from other places, are currently staying at the team hotel in Clearwater with three meals a day.

Shapiro also suggests that there is no current timetable for when we'll see any baseball action again.

Mark Shapiro: “It certainly looks like we’re not dealing with days, and likely not weeks, but closer to months.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 22, 2020

“It certainly looks like we’re not dealing with days, and likely not weeks, but closer to months.”

While he hasn't thought about what a restart would look like, Shapiro suggests that a four-week training camp would be required before the season can begin, though nothing has been determined on that front.

MLB and the MLBPA hope to reach a “conclusion” on negotiations regarding service time in the next 24-48 hours, according to Shapiro.

The two sides are currently talking about how service time will be credited in 2020 if the season is shortened when the players are able to return.

Shapiro also said the game day staff at the Rogers Centre has been placed on temporary lay off, the team is hoping to have them paid through April through various funds.