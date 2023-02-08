Shapiro: Jays' next step is figuring out 'how to be a championship team'

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro wants to see his team continue its development towards becoming a World Series contender this season.

While the Blue Jays reached the playoffs for the second time in three years last season, the team has not advanced past the wild-card round of the postseason since reaching the ALCS for a second straight year in 2016.

“I think the next step for us is going from a young talented team to a team that figures out how to be a championship team," Shapiro told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

“I think ultimately what we’re hopeful of is that we’ve built a team culture where our players take ownership of their fate, are holding each other accountable for high standards and expectations and they are responsible for the outcomes.”

The Blue Jays, who reportedly reached a three-year deal to avoid arbitration with shortstop Bo Bichette late Tuesday night, have made several moves this off-season in hopes of boosting their title chances in 2023.

Toronto added starting pitcher Chris Bassitt on a three-year deal and boosted their lineup with veterans Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt in free agency. The Jays also signed reliever Chad Green, though he is likely to be sidelined until later in the year coming off Tommy John surgery.

The team's biggest move, however, came on the trade market, with Toronto sending outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and top prospect Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho. Varsho, 26, is coming off a career year in which he hit 27 home runs and had 74 RBI to go along with a .235 batting average.



Shapiro told the Sun he believes the team has the best balance of talent and experience that he's seen since joining the club after the 2015 season.

“In any championship environment, regardless of sport, regardless of business, the highest performers set the standards for the preparation being done and the desire to improve and to better support their teammates,” Shapiro said. “And that happens in two ways: One, the maturation of our incredibly talented core, and also adding players like Belt, who has won two World Series to go along with players like George (Springer), who has a strong voice at the highest level.

“What we’ve got right now, as far as the time we’ve been here, is the best balance from the segments of those populations.

“We’ve got veteran players who have won and want to win. We’ve got players in their prime, who have probably the most dependable performance that we can expect. And then we have young players who are transitioning, who have some volatility and upside.”

The Blue Jays will open their spring training schedule on Feb. 25, with pitchers and catchers reporting on Feb. 16 and the first full squad workout set for Feb. 21. Toronto is scheduled to open their regular season on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 30.