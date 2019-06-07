Nineteen-year-old Marketa Vondrousova is the first teenage finalist at the French Open in more than a decade.

The 38th-ranked Czech player beat 26th-seeded Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2) to reach the final without dropping a set.

The last teenager to reach the final at Roland Garros was Ana Ivanovic, who was also 19 when she finished runner-up to Justine Henin in 2007.

Vondrousova saved three set points while trailing 3-5 in the opening set.

Vondrousova will face either eighth-seeded Ash Barty, who will also be in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Barty ended the run of 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.