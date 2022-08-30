Report: Markieff Morris agrees to one-year deal with Nets

Free agent forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending a physical, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Morris, 32, is expected to undergo his physical with the team later this week.

The 11-year veteran played 17 games last season for the Miami Heat, averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

In 715 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, and Heat, Morris has averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

He won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.

Morris was originally selected 13th overall by the Suns in the 2011 NBA Draft.