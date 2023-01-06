SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Markus Vidicek scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Friday night.

Brody Fournier, Alexandre Doucet, Dylan MacKinnon and Josh Lawrence also scored once for Halifax (24-7-4-1) while goaltender Brady James stopped 23 shots.

Brady Burns, Nicolas Bilodeau, Alexis Cournoyer and Reid Calder had the goals for Saint John (13-21-1-1). Goalie Ventsislav Shingarov made 31 saves.

OCEANIC 3 ISLANDERS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN - Patrik Hamrla stopped 15 shots to earn the shutout for Rimouski (22-15-1-1). William Dumoulin, Julien Béland and Alexander Gaudio had the goals while Tye Austin made 38 saves for the Islanders (13-20-2-1).

FOREURS 3 TITAN 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR - Thomas Larouche's overtime goal earned the the Foreurs (18-19-2-0) the win. Thomas Larouche, Frederic Potvin and William Provost had the other goals. Joseph Henneberry and Harry Clements replied for Acadie-Bathurst (14-18-4-2).

TIGRES 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE - Justin Larose's shootout goal earn Victoriaville (25-9-1-3) the victory. Eliott Simard, Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin scored in regulation. Michael Derbidge, Mikael Diotte and Drew Elliott all scored once for Drummondville (17-16-4-1).

REMPARTS 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

QUÉBEC - Zachary Bolduc scored twice to lead the Remparts (30-6-0-1). Daniel Agostino and Justin Robidas had the other goals. Isaac Belliveau and Samuel Savoie countered for Gatineau (22-11-4-2).

SAGUENEENS 6 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN - Jonathan Desrosiers had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Chicoutimi (17-19-2-0). Andrei Loshko, Thomas Desruisseaux, Alexis Morin, Fabrice Fortin and Maxim Masse also scored. Natan Ethier, Jeremy D'Astous, Lou-Felix Denis and Stephane Jr Huard all scored for Shawinigan (18-18-1-2).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.