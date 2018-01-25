The Miami Marlins continue to sell as they've traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers for prospects. The Marlins will acquire outfielder Lewis Brinson, outfielder Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto in the deal.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

Yelich posted a .282 average with 18 home runs, 81 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over 156 games with the Marlins in 2017, his fifth year with the club. He also had an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .439.

The native of Thousand Oaks, California publically stated his desire to leave Miami earlier this off-season after they traded superstar Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.

Yelich is still under control for five years and $58.25 million.