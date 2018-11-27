Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – In the aftermath of the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, and Mitch Marner’s dazzling three-assist performance within it, the winger’s teammates tried to encapsulate just how impressive his game has been.

“He’s found a nice groove here,” surmised a smiling Patrick Marleau. “Great vision out there, and the way he skates and hounds the puck, he can maneuver around guys and draw guys to him. He’s only going to keep getting better I think, and that’s pretty scary.”

The Bruins could say as much about Marner as their efforts to throw him off track with physicality didn’t negate the second efforts he used to get in on three of the Leafs’ four goals and pot his 11th multi-point game of the season. Adding two more primary assists to his haul against Boston, Marner leads the NHL in that category with 24; his next closest counterpart being Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen with 18.

“The really good guys seem to have all the time in the world,” said head coach Mike Babcock of Marner. “They’re gliding all over the rink and it seems effortless and fun and they have the puck all the time and you can’t figure out why. They’re just better than everybody else.”

In meeting the Bruins for the second time this season, following a disastrous 5-1 road loss on Nov. 10, Marner knew the challenge he and linemates John Tavares and Zach Hyman were in for. During that previous outing against Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, Marner’s line was outdueled by the combined nine points put up by Pastrnak and company.

Even with a rib injury keeping Bergeron out of Monday’s matchup, replaced between Marchand and Pastrnak by Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, they still did damage – Pastrnak scored once at 5-on-5 and once on the power play, bringing his season total against Toronto to five goals, while Marchand added two assists. But Marner’s confidence in his ability to turn the tide never wavered.

“I know now that if stuff isn’t going the way it should be in the first or second, I’m not getting frustrated, I’m just staying calm and relaxing out there,” he said. “When I get in, I’m just making the right play, the simple play, and if I see something else, I’m trying to make that play. Confidence just gets better game by game and by getting to know your linemates more.”

It wasn’t just his linemates Marner was setting up against Boston, although he did notch an assist on Hyman’s empty-netter to seal the win. Before that, Marner used his elusive speed down low to set up Travis Dermott’s wrister past Jaroslav Halak, the first goal for Dermott this season. Then Marner did the same thing for Dermott’s defence partner Igor Ozhiganov, hitting him with a perfect pass to bury for the first goal of his NHL career. Marner even retrieved the puck for Ozhiganov from the officials while he celebrated.

And even though Marner wasn’t credited with a helper on Josh Leivo’s power play goal, he was instrumental in starting the eventual scoring play.

“With the puck, without the puck, he’s definitely a slippery guy, and if you get open, he’s going to find you and get the puck right to you on the tape,” said Dermott. “He’s taken the opportunity in stride, a little more ice time and attention with [Auston] Matthews out...and he’s really proven himself.”

Marner was more enthused about the Leafs’ overall showing against Boston, not only because it improved on this month’s previous stinker, or because it was the Bruins who eliminated the Leafs from playoff contention last spring with a come-from-behind win in Game 7. From start to finish on Monday, Marner thought the Leafs played their game.

“We played well against them. Our whole team played the way we wanted to tonight,” he said. “Even without Bergeron those two [Marchand and Pastrnak] are still very deadly. We came out with high energy, I think we didn’t mess around in the neutral zone and tried to make it hard on their D all night.”

In that respect, Marner is constantly leading the charge for Toronto. And his teammates are as impressed as anyone else by how Marner can threaten from seemingly anywhere, at any time, under any circumstance.

“He’s always had confidence in his abilities I think, but every time he comes out to play, he keeps building on that,” said Frederik Andersen. “It seems like he’s skating like the wind and sees the ice in slow motion compared to everyone else. He’s got that good vision and he’s a special player.”

Takeaways

Andersen back on his game



The last time Andersen took the crease for Toronto, it was in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets where the Leafs’ starter posted only 20 saves and his second-lowest save percentage of the season (.833). That was Andersen’s second consecutive loss, a rare occurrence for him this year, in a span over which he gave up a combined seven goals.

A night off Saturday, watching back-up Garret Sparks blank the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0, seemingly rejuvenated Andersen and he came back looking strong as ever. The Bruins tested him early with 10 first-period shots, all of which Andersen stopped, and he turned back 16 of 18 in a second period where Boston controlled possession at 53 per cent.

The goaltender got lucky with a couple shots ringing off the post but for the most part it was Andersen foiling the Bruins with good reads (his glove stop on Jake DeBrusk was particularly noteworthy) and solid rebound control.

Boston commanded play at 55 per cent in the third as well, but by then Andersen was in a familiar, efficient rhythm the Bruins couldn’t penetrate. He finished the game with 38 saves, and a .950 save percentage. It was the second time in three starts that Andersen has faced 40 shots and the third time this season he’s seen that much action, with a 2-1 record in those outings.

First time’s a charm

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Ozhiganov took that slick pass from Marner and shot it towards the Bruins’ net, where it bounced fortuitously off the skate of defenceman John Moore and past Halak. The goal was Ozhiganov’s first in the NHL and third point in as many games, making this the longest point streak of his young career.

It hasn’t been easy for Ozhiganov in North America after seven seasons playing in his native Russia, but he’s made progress learning English and is adjusting well to the smaller ice sheet. Using teammate Nikita Zaitsev as translator, Ozhiganov said scoring the goal was a “dream come true” and he’d be sending the puck Marner grabbed back to his parents in Russia to keep with his other mementos. Ozhiganov finished the game plus-one with two shots on goal, but he and Dermott had a team-worst 37.5 per cent possession among defenders.

Leave it to Leivs (and his linemates)

It wasn’t just a big night of first goals for Leafs’ defenders, but of solid performances from the Leafs’ fourth liners. With Matthews eyeing a return from his shoulder injury in the near future and restricted free agent William Nylander also potentially coming back in the next week, Leivo, Tyler Ennis and Frederik Gauthier are all fighting to prove they should stay in the lineup.

By the end of the second period on Monday, all three players had at least a point. After Marner gained the zone on the power play to start Toronto off, Ennis earned the primary assist on Leivo’s fourth goal of the season (and second goal in two games), while Gauthier notched an assist on Ozhiganov’s goal. Leivo's goal with the extra man was Toronto's first power play goal since Nov. 13.

Before Monday’s contest, all three players had spoken about using every possible opportunity to earn favour with Babcock, and their final stat lines – three combined points, two shots on goal but poor 29 per cent possession – was a good start to what could be an interesting week around the team.

Marleau in rare air

Only 11 players in the history of the NHL have skated in 1,600 career games, and Patrick Marleau is now one of them. He reached the milestone in Monday’s win, and recorded an assist to boot, his ninth of the season (and 603rd of his career). Marleau nearly had his sixth goal of the season too, off a third period breakaway try, but waited too long to pull the trigger on a sprawled out Halak. He finished the night with two shots on net.

Blue and White Trending

Tracking Leafs’ trends all season long

Toronto is now 11-0-0 on the season when scoring the game’s first goal.

Next up

The Leafs finish off a three-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Last word

“It was amazing. Unexpected, but greatly appreciated. No, not at all. So it was a big surprise, but I enjoyed it, it was great.”

- Patrick Marleau, reacting to a video tribute and rousing standing ovation from fans in honour of his 1,600th game on Monday.