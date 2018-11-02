TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs practised at the MasterCard Centre on Friday before travelling to Pittsburgh.

Is Mitch Marner feeling any extra pressure to produce with star centre Auston Matthews out of the lineup?

"Ah, not really, no," the 21-year-old Maple Leafs winger said. “We got a lot of guys who can drive an offence in this locker room so I think you can’t be one guy to do it. You need a whole team, you need a whole forward group to buy in on that."

How about you, John Tavares?

"I know I’m counted on to produce and, obviously, you know, (that's) supposed to be one of my strengths. I wouldn’t say I put any more pressure on (myself) than I do normally to play at a high level."

Marner and Tavares each fired five shots on net against the Stars in a 2-1 loss Thursday night. The pair had plenty of glorious opportunities, but couldn’t get the puck to go in. Afterwards, Marner acknowledged that managing frustration is something the players had discussed.

But Mike Babcock sees no reason to be too down.

"I think our group feels pretty good today, because we played well," Toronto's head coach noted. "When you don't play well and you suck, you leave the rink and you feel bad ... I like what we did. I like how hard we played. I like how we limited their opportunities."

Staying positive is easier said than done when you’re dealing with highly competitive people.

"At the end of the day, the results matter most," Tavares said after the game.

And the 28-year-old couldn't take much satisfaction in simply creating scoring opportunities.

“Losing’s not a lot of fun so it’s not a great feeling leaving the rink,” Tavares admitted. "You just try and come back today with a new mindset or just turn the page."

After a hot start, Tavares has cooled off a bit with just one goal and three assists in the last eight games. Marner has one goal and five assists in that stretch.

"Our group wants to stay calm in here at all times," Marner said. "We don’t want to rush things and start getting frustrated. When that happens usually stuff doesn't go your way."

----

And while Tavares (20:26 TOI against the Stars) and Marner (23:12) are getting much more ice time with Matthews out, they can’t do everything. Toronto's depth players should, arguably, be under just as much scrutiny these days.

Of the 12 forwards expected to dress for Toronto on Saturday in Pittsburgh, six have failed to put a puck past a goalie at even strength this season (Zach Hyman, Connor Brown, Josh Leivo, Frederik Gauthier, Patrick Marleau and Andreas Johnsson). Meanwhile, Par Lindholm and Tyler Ennis have lit the lamp only once each.

The biggest surprise on the list is Marleau, who scored 27 last season, but has nothing at even strength through 13 games this year. He does have two power-play goals, including one on Thursday.

"We also, obviously, are looking for more balance in our scoring," Babcock said. "We think we’re going to get that because some of those guys that weren’t getting chances are getting chances. Patty Marleau had a chance for four (last night) and got one and ideally we’ll get him off the schneid and get him going."

Marleau tied Marner and Tavares for the team lead with five shots against the Stars. It was his highest game total of the season. And that doesn’t include when he hit the inside of the post in the third period. Marleau was so sure the puck was on its way in that the 39-year-old raised his arms.

"It's not fun when that happens,” he said afterwards managing a weak smile. "At least I'm getting those chances, so that’s the good thing."

----

One way the Leafs could alleviate some pressure on their suddenly stagnant offence would be to get things going again on the power play. After starting 9-for-19 on the man advantage, Toronto is just 2-for-17 over the last six games. Now, they have scored a power-play marker in each of the last two games, but both times it was the result of a two-man advantage.

Marner wants to see more pucks funnelled to the net.

"We need to get more pucks there," he said. "We need more shots that are going to give more rebounds, more second opportunities. That’s something that we’re still trying to work on."

Marner, Tavares and Marleau stayed out late after practice fine tuning some set plays on the man advantage. With Matthews out, Marleau has been promoted to the top power-play unit taking over as the net-front presence while Tavares has shifted to the left flank.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel with the power play," said Tavares. "I think it's (just) stick to what we do well. Obviously, some guys in different roles. We got plenty of pucks to the net last night. Their goalie (Anton Khudobin) not only made a lot of nice saves, but he controlled a lot of the rebounds well."

The Leafs generated five power-play chances against the Stars, which was a season-high in that department.

"I think a good sign last night was we drew a few more penalties," noted Tavares, "which means we were a lot more effective with the puck and making them defend and having to chase us.

----

Per TSN's Kristen Shilton, Matthews skated under the watchful eye of Jon Geller, the team's assistant athletic therapist, for about 20 minutes before Thursday's practice.

"I don’t even know the update on him," said Babcock. "I just know it’s not happening right away so it’s not my concern yet."

Previously, Babcock noted that the one good thing about this shoulder injury is Matthews is able to do a lot of training right away.

"If you have a head injury, you can't do anything," Babcock said on Monday. "If you have a foot injury or a leg injury, you can't move, you can't do anything. He can do everything. Be in the best shape you can, be as strong as you can be and be around the guys as much as you can."

Saturday will be the one-week mark since Matthews sustained the injury. He will miss at least four weeks.

----

Lines at Friday’s practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Power-play units at Friday’s practice:

Rielly

Tavares-Kadri-Marner

Marleau

Gardiner

Ennis-Johnsson-Leivo

Gauthier^

^ Likely placeholder for Hyman who was working with the PK unit