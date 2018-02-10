TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored twice and recorded a career-high five points, as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday at Air Canada Centre.

Marner became the first Leafs skater to record five points in a game since Tomas Kaberle, who did it on Oct. 26, 2009.

Auston Matthews, James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau also scored while Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for the Leafs (33-19-5), who have seven wins in their last eight games.

Craig Anderson was pulled by the Senators (19-26-9) in the first period after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Johnny Oduya, Derick Brassard and Ryan Dzingel supplied the goals.

Toronto opened the scoring in the first period. Marner picked up his first goal of the game after he picked up a loose puck in the slot and placed his wrist shot past the right side of Anderson for a 1-0 lead at 1:55.

The Leafs added to their advantage when Matthews fired a shot top shelf past Anderson at 9:55.

Toronto capped the scoring in the opening frame with Marner's second goal of the night. He took Marleau's pass from across the slot at 11:30 to make it 3-0 and chase Anderson out of the net for the night.

Mike Condon played the rest of the game in goal for Ottawa. He made 28 saves on 30 shots.

Oduya fired a snap shot from the circle past Andersen's glove to cut Toronto's lead to 3-1 at 8:32 of the second period.

The Leafs would restore the three-goal advantage when Marner's centring pass hit both Codi Ceci and van Riemsdyk before bouncing past Condon. The power-play goal gave Toronto a 4-1 lead at 13:51. Morgan Rielly collected a career-high 28th assist on the goal.

The Senators opened the third period with a goal from Brassard to cut Toronto's lead to 4-3 at 0:45.

Kadri replied for Toronto. He scored his 18th goal of the season to make it 5-2 at 2:29.

Dzingel scored Ottawa's third goal of the game at 13:32 before Marleau added an empty-net goal for Toronto at 18:38. Marner collected an assist for a career-high five point night.