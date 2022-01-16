Marotte stops 29 shots, Gulls hold on for win over Canucks

SAN DIEGO — Alex Limoges and Trevor Carrick scored in the third period and the San Diego Gulls held off a late surge by the Abbotsford Canucks to win 4-3 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Danny O’Regan and Hunter Drew scored in the second period for the Gulls (11-13-2-0), which led 4-1 with less than five minutes to play in the third. Kodie Curran contributed three assists while goalie Francis Marotte made 29 saves.

Justin Bailey and Phil Di Giuseppe, with one second left on the clock, scored in the third period for the Canucks (11-12-3-1). Jack Rathbone got Abbotsford on the board in the second.

Bailey and Nic Petan had two assists apiece. Arturs Silovs stopped 21-of-25 shots.

Abbotsford was 2 for 5 on the power play while San Diego was 1 for 4.

The Canucks trounced the Gulls 5-1 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.