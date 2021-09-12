38m ago
Report: Saints sign CB Lattimore to record five-year, $97.6M deal
The New Orleans Saints have locked up Pro-Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a five-year, $97.6 million contract, according to NFL.com's Ian Rappoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The New Orleans Saints have locked up Pro-Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a five-year, $97.6 million contract, according to NFL.com's Ian Rappoport. The extension comes with $44 million fully guaranteed and $68.3 million in total guarantees, the most money guaranteed at signing in NFL history.
Lattimore, 25, was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and is a three-time Pro-Bowler. In 14 games last season, Lattimore made 62 tackles and intercepted two passes while recording 11 passes defended.
He was selected 11th overall by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft.