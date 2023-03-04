Marta Kostyuk reached her first career WTA final by taking five of the last six games and beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 at the ATX Open on Saturday.

Kostyuk saved five of the six break points she faced and won four of 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins' service games.

The eighth-seeded Kostyuk is a 20-year-old from Ukraine who had previously reached the semifinals at four tournaments but never made it past that round.

She will face one of two unseeded players for the championship of the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in Austin: Katie Volynets of the United States or Varvara Gracheva of Russia. They were scheduled to meet in the second semifinal on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Collins was trying to reach her first tour title match since getting that far at Melbourne Park last season before losing to Ash Barty. Collins fell to 0-5 against seeded opponents and her career mark in WTA semifinals is now 3-9.

