LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Necas scored and Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes to their fourth straight victory. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.

Transition offense was the Hurricanes’ strength throughout the game, and it finally gave them a lead they were able to protect in the second period when Necas put them up 5-4 with 34 seconds left. He worked around defenseman Mikey Anderson to skate across the crease and beat Petersen at the far post.

Carolina took the lead twice in the first period, only for Los Angeles to respond.

The Hurricanes went in front 3 minutes into the first period when Jarvis scored off the rush, but the Kings tied it up at 1 when Blake Lizotte fired through traffic from the left circle at 4:38.

Stepan needed just 10 seconds to reclaim the advantage at 2-1, with Brady Skjei’s shot from the blue line taking two deflections before going in. Kempe tipped Alex Edler’s shot from the point in to make it 2-all at 12:39.

Olli Maatta’s goal with 20 seconds left in the opening period was overturned following Carolina’s challenge for goaltender interference.

The give-and-take continued in the second period, with the Hurricanes again going in front twice. Aho’s eighth goal of the season to go up 3-2 at 6:16 was canceled out by Kempe’s shorthanded breakaway at 9:33.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored on a backhand with nine minutes left in the period to give Carolina a 4-3 edge, but Brendan Lemieux was able to sweep Matt Roy’s rebound in with two minutes left.

NOTES: Necas has one goal and three assists during a three-game point streak. … Anderson and partner Tobias Bjornfot each had a minus-four rating. … Kings D Drew Doughty was a limited participant in practice Friday, his first on-ice work with the team since sustaining a knee contusion against Dallas on Oct. 22. Coach Todd McLellan said Doughty, who was initially expected to miss two months, won’t be returning just yet.

