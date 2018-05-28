Two days after making his first career start at shortstop, Russell Martin will start in left field for the very first time Monday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays battle the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

.@russellmartin55 makes his 1st career start in left field as we open our series in Boston. https://t.co/ym3l54N3DI pic.twitter.com/kYfB3L2dfR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 28, 2018

In addition to playing shortstop on Saturday, the regular catcher has made four appearances at third base this season. He played one game in right field with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 and has also seen time at second base in his career.

The 35-year-old Toronto native is hitting .165 with five home runs and 14 RBIs over 36 games this season, his fourth with the Blue Jays and 13th in the MLB.

After taking a weekend set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Blue Jays hold a 25-28 record. They sit fourth in the America League East, 11 games behind the division leading Red Sox and 7.5 behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the second Wild Card spot.