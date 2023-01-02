Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old Navratilova, who will begin treatment in New York City later this month, says both cancers were detected at an early stage.

"The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome," Navratilova said. "It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got."

The Prague native had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

An 18-time Grand Slam winner, Navratilova had been scheduled to travel to Melbourne to cover this month's Australian Open for the Tennis Channel, but will now make remote appearances from her home.