Former Montreal Expos pitching great Pedro Martinez, former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian Bill Humber were elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Martinez, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 on his first try with 91.1 per cent of the vote, played four seasons in Montreal from 1994 to 1997. Over 797.1 innings pitched with the Expos, Martinez posted a 55-33 record with a 3.06 ERA and 843 strikeouts. He was a two-time All-Star with the Expos and won the first Cy Young award of his career in his final year in Montreal, sporting a 17-8 record with a 1.90 ERA, 0.932 WHIP and 305 Ks over 241.1 innings.

In total, the righty from the Dominican Republic played 18 seasons (Los Angeles Dodgers, Expos, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Philles) in the MLB. He was named to the All-Star team eight times, won three Cy Young awards and captured one World Series with the Red Sox in 2004.

“When I got the call from Scott Crawford of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum telling me that I was a member of the 2018 induction class, I felt honoured, humbled and a bit surprised. I never expected, when I was playing the game, to be here today. I took each day like it was a dream. I was so proud to play baseball every day and was fortunate as a player to be welcomed with open arms in both Canada and the United States. These countries provided me the opportunity to play the game I love so much,” said Martinez in a Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame release.

Moseby spent 10 of his 12 years in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1980 to 1989. Over 1392 games with the Jays, Moseby posted a .257 batting average with 149 home runs, 651 RBIs and 255 stolen bases. The native of Portland, Arkansas was a part of the 1987 team who captured their first AL East Division title in franchise history before falling to the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series. Moseby was an All-Star for the first and only time of his career in 1986 and won the Sliver Slugger award in 1983.

“I really appreciate this honour,” said Moseby. “It’s still sinking in, but I’m excited about the ceremony in June.”

Humber, a native of Toronto is considered the country's top baseball historian.

“Researching the roots of Canadian baseball, sharing those stories, and celebrating long lost heroes, has been a lifelong passion for me, so to join them in this special place is both an honour and a humbling experience,” said Humber.