2h ago
Yanks' Gonzalez exits after catcher's throw hits him on head
New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.
The Canadian Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.
Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet.
Gonzalez was examined byan athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.
This marked the second straight night that Gonzalez had to leave a game early. He was removed from the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports