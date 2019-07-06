Leonard leaving Toronto after bringing so much joy to Raptors fans
With Kawhi Leonard reportedly leaving the Raptors for the Clippers, Bruce Arthur looks at how Toronto fans can't be angry, but have the right to be sad that the he is gone.
With Kawhi Leonard reportedly leaving the Raptors for the Clippers, Bruce Arthur looks at how Toronto fans can't be angry, but have the right to be sad that the he is gone.
38m ago
The Canadian Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to the rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game.
They replace Toronto's Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle; Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who will be attending to a personal matter; and Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness.
Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn't pitch because of a right elbow injury.
"It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game," Tanaka said through a translator. "When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of."
A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.
"Everything happened so fast," Tanaka said. "Obviously I'm very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration."
Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.
Stroman, mentioned in trade speculation, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a strained left pectoral muscle.
Vázquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.
Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander José Berríos were added previously.
They replace Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton and second baseman Brandon Lowe, Texas left-hander Mike Minor, Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, Texas outfielder Hunter Pence, Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.
Lowe was a replacement for La Stella.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
8h ago
It’s okay to be disappointed, Raptors fans. TSN's Josh Lewenberg has more on Kawhi Leonard's legacy in Toronto after his departure to the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Build this man a statue": Twitter responds to Leonard's move
Raptors players react to the Kawhi news
Kawhi went with what he wanted all along, to go home
Woj: With or without Siakam, Raptors couldn't match Clippers' assets for Kawhi
Lewenberg on Kawhi to the Clippers, where the Raptors go from here
Stephen A: ‘Brooklyn’s move doesn’t compare to what Kawhi just pulled off’
1h ago
With Kawhi Leonard on his way to Los Angeles to join the Clippers, Danny Green didn't waste anytime by leaving town for the Lakers. But without Kawhi, where does that leave the Raptors? Will they go after another big name or build for the future? Josh Lewenberg, Leo Rautins and Bruce Arthur discuss.
1h ago
On the heels of a blockbuster deal that sent MVP candidate Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, star point guard Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking at their future together, including the possibility of a trade before the start of next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
6h ago
Free agent Kawhi Leonard intends to sign with the Clippers and team up with the recently acquired Paul George, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the insider also says that the Raptors had discussions with the Thunder about a trade for George.
7h ago
#KawhiWatch has officially come to an end, and after all the speculation, the team that everyone seemed to rule out came away with the NBA's most coveted free agent.
7h ago
He's had roughly two days to prepare, but that's more than enough for McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Bethel-Thompson makes his first start of the season Saturday night when Toronto (0-2) hosts the B.C. Lions (0-3) at BMO Field. You can watch all the action tonight on TSN 1/3/4, TSN.ca and TSN Direct starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
7h ago
Nick Arbuckle isn't afraid to admit that he's a little nervous stepping in to replace Bo Levi Mitchell as the starting quarterback of the Calgary Stampeders. You can watch all the action tonight on TSN 1/3/4, TSN.ca and TSN Direct starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Arbuckle describes long road after college to Stamps Week 4 starter
Johnson can already feel Elimimian's importance to Riders' defence
Dickenson explains why Stamps placed Mitchell on six-game IL
Nichols forced to leave as Blue Bombers stay undefeated
Harris on Bombers injuries: Next man is ready to come in and make plays
Benevides: Bombers playing great defensive football right now
2h ago
The Americans have been a force so far at the FIFA Women's World Cup, what will be the key for the Netherlands if they want to upset them in the final? The FIFA Women's World Cup explains why limiting their chances early will be important for setting the tone of the whole game.
1h ago
Megan Rapinoe called out FIFA on the eve of the Women's World Cup title match. Her criticism Saturday ranged from the gap in prize money between the men and women, to scheduling that put the World Cup final on the same day as the Gold Cup final in the United States and the Copa America final in Brazil.
1h ago
Lionel Messi and Argentina are battling Chile in the third place game at the Copa America. Catch the game LIVE NOW on TSN3 and streaming on TSN Direct and TSN.ca.
8h ago
Action from the All England Club continues with third round coverage at Wimbledon. Watch the tennis action LIVE NOW on TSN 2/3 and TSN Direct, or see up to six matches at once on the TSN Multiplex.
13h ago
Serena Williams warmed up for her opening mixed doubles match at Wimbledon by reaching the fourth round in singles.
Raonic on future of Canadian tennis: 'We'll see a lot of new moments we haven’t seen before'
Serena takes cover on court during mixed doubles
Nadal earns 51st win at Wimbledon
World No. 1 Barty wins 15th straight match
Konta steams past Stephens to make fourth round
Nishikori yet to drop a set at Wimbledon, advances to 4th round
2h ago
The New York Rangers' rebuild got a big boost with the additions of free-agent forward Artemi Panarin and young winger Kaapo Kakko with the second pick in the draft. The New Jersey Devils got Jack Hughes at No. 1 overall and traded for P.K. Subban. The Islanders are coming off a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and a run to the second round of the playoffs for the second time since 1993.
24m ago
Cam Talbot is coming off a rough season where he managed just 11 wins with a 3.4 GAA and a save percentage well below .900, but as Jermain Franklin reports, the net minder is looking to get his career back on track and it just so happens one of his former teams is the Flames biggest rival.
Jul 5
Unmatched. Undisputed. Undeniable. 'The Lioness' Amanda Nunes has defeated three of UFC's pillars with one left standing - Holly Holm. Enjoy the hostilities this weekend as she enters the Octagon for the title of 'Greatest of All-Time.'
Jones balances religion with fighting
Khabib says he will defend title without jumping fence in Abu Dhabi
Holm feels that she is a different type of opponent for Nunes
Whittaker doesn't care about location vs Adesanya: 'I just wanna fight'
Cormier all about cementing his legacy; teases this could be his last fight
2h ago
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins explains what he's liked and hasn't from their season so far, he likes what the bats have been able to accomplish but says their record is disappointing. He also touches on the short-term and long-term future of Bo Bichette and their plans heading into the deadline.
8h ago
1h ago
1h ago
6h ago
7h ago
7h ago
2h ago
1h ago
1h ago
8h ago
13h ago
2h ago
24m ago
Jul 5
2h ago
