TORONTO — Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa running back William Powell and Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward are CFL's top performers of September.

Masoli scored 12 passing touchdowns in over the month as Hamilton posted a record of 3-2. The Tiger-Cats (7-7) ended the month two points behind Ottawa for first place in the East Division.

The Redblacks (8-5) maintained their lead atop the East by going 2-1 over September, thanks in part to Powell and Ward.

Powell had two games of 140-plus yards over the month and scored two touchdowns, while Ward, from Kingston, Ont., kicking 13 straight successful field goals to increase his overall streak to 37, setting a single-season record in the process.