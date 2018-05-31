Manziel looking to 'have some fun' Friday against Argos

Jeremiah Masoli has been listed as the starter and Johnny Manziel No. 2 at quarterback on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' depth chart for their pre-season opener against the Toronto Argonauts Friday.

The move comes as no surprise after Ticats head coach June Jones said earlier in the week that Manziel would see action in the game.

Manziel has impressed in Ticats training camp, with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor noting the former Heisman Trophy winner was starting to find his footing in practice last week.

Prior to signing with the Hamilton, Manziel played in two games last month in the recently started up Spring League in Texas.

Masoli appears locked in as the Ticats' starter with Manziel competing with Vernon Adams, Dane Evans, and Bryant Moniz for the backup positions. Evans and Moniz are listed behind Manziel on the depth chart. Adams, who tweaked his back in the weight room ealirer this week according to a report from the Toronto Sun, doesn't appear set to play.