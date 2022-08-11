McTavish scores four as Canada dominates Slovakia at World Juniors

Mason McTavish scored four goals and added two assists as Canada dominated Slovakia 11-1 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

McTavish’s four goals ties a Canadian World Juniors record as Canada picks up their second win of the tournament.

Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann, Olen Zellweger, Logan Stankoven, Joshua Roy and Zack Ostapchuk also found the back of the net for Canada.

Dylan Garand made 22 saves to pick up the victory.

Matej Kaslik scored the lone goal for Slovakia, who are 0-2 to start the tournament.