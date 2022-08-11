Canada leads Slovakia 8-1 after second period at World Juniors

McTavish scores on 2-on-0 to complete the hat trick

Mason McTavish netted a hat trick as Canada leads 8-1 over Slovakia after the second period at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Logan Stankoven opened the scoring in the period with a power play goal with assists from Kent Johnson and Lukas Cormier.

McTavish scored as Canada broke away on a 4-on-0 and then got his second of the game at 15:16. He completed the hat trick off a pass from Joshua Roy at 19:25. McTavish has three goals and two assists after two periods.

Matej Kaslik got Slovakia on the board at 14:40 with assists from Oleksiy Myklukha and Libor Nemec.

Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann and Olen Zellweger scored in the first period for Canada.

Goaltender Tomas Bolo replaced Simon Latkoczy for the second period, making eight saves.