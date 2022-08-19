Canada leads Czechia after second period in World Juniors semifinals

Canada has a 4-0 lead over Czechia after the second period in their semifinal matchup at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Logan Stankoven got the first goal of the period on the power play at 11:28 with assists from Kent Johnson and Olen Zellweger.

Mason McTavish got Canada’s fourth goal of the game at 16:11 from Johnson and Zellweger who picked up their second assists of the period.

Czech goaltender Tomas Suchanek has made 22 saves through two periods while Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand has stopped all 24 saves he’s faced.

Johnson and Connor Bedard scored in the first period for Canada.