Mason Mount said goodbye to Chelsea fans on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old England midfielder released a video on social media explaining his decision to leave the club with his transfer to Manchester United expected to be completed on Wednesday.

"I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the last 18 years," Mount said in a video. "I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

A Chelsea academy product, Mount's transfer could rise up to £60 million in add-ons. He made his senior debut in 2019 and went on to make 195 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 times.

Internationally, Mount has been capped 36 times by England.

Mount will mark United's first addition of the transfer window and one of many exits from Stamford Bridge with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante having already left the club this summer.