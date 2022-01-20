DES MOINES, Iowa — Mason Shaw had a hat trick as the Iowa Wild rallied past the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Two of Shaw's goals came in the third period as Iowa (15-14-4) came back from a 3-1 deficit.

Kyle Rau also scored for the Wild, who got a 21-save performance from Zane McIntyre.

Haralds Egle had a goal and two assists for Manitoba (20-10-3), the minor league affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Matt Alfaro and Jimmy Oligny staked the Moose to a 2-0 lead by the first intermission.

Evan Cormier stopped 28 shots for Manitoba.

Iowa was 1 for 6 on the power play and the Moose were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.