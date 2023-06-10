MONTREAL — Mason Toye scored twice and C-F Montreal didn't surrender any goals in posting a 4-0 Major League Soccer victory on Saturday against visiting Minnesota United.

Toye, with goals in the seventh and 57th minutes, got offensive help from Zachary Brault-Guillard with a goal in the 13th minute and Rudy Camacho in the 76th. Montreal improved to 7-9-1 with the win, while Minnesota (5-7-5) has now lost eight of its last nine games on the road in all competitions.

This was Montreal’s seventh consecutive win at home in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in every one of them.

Just seven minutes into the game, Montreal’s verticality split Minnesota down the middle as Toye ran through the defence before lobbing it over the keeper. There were no celebrations from Toye, who was drafted by United in 2018.

Just five minutes later, Montreal would double its lead when an inch-perfect cross-field ball from Gabriele Corbo picked out Brault-Guillard in alone. The wing back made no mistake, blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Minnesota came out of the halftime break with renewed enthusiasm as star midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso was substituted on for the second time this season. After having regained control of the tempo, Montreal extended its lead just before the hour mark.

A well-placed cross from Brault-Guillard led to a scramble in the penalty area that allowed Toye to pounce on a loose ball and secure his brace.

United replied with a pair of chances as Franco Fragapane was played in twice but was rejected both times by Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois.

The home side then put the game away with 15 minutes left when Camacho was able to redirect a corner from Bryce Duke into the bottom corner of the net and making the score 4-0.

UP NEXT

There will be no MLS action for the next two weeks as selected players will join their national teams. Montreal will return to Stade Saputo on June 21 and host Nashville SC while Minnesota takes on Real Salt Lake on June 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.