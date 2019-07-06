MONTREAL — Minnesota United striker Mason Toye scored twice to give his team a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact at Saputo Stadium Saturday night.

Impact striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel needed less than a minute to score the first goal of the game. The Quebecer ran towards a loose ball, bypassing Minnesota defender Brent Kallman. He then entered the penalty area, cut to his left and beat Kallman again, before slotting the ball past 'keeper Vito Mannone for his third goal of the season.

Nearly eight minutes later, Minnesota equalized with a goal of its own. Following a misplay from Impact midfielder Samuel Piette, Minnesota's Kevin Molino ran upfield and delivered a pass to Toye, who managed to score despite being sandwiched by two Impact defenders.

Montreal's second goal of the game came off a set piece in the 13th minute.

Midfielder Saphir Taider whipped the ball into the box off a corner and it was chested down by defender Rudy Camacho. The Frenchman gathered the ball before blasting it past Mannone.

Minnesota, however, tied the game on a controversial call moments before halftime.

Winger Ethan Finlay found himself 1-on-1 with Impact 'keeper Evan Bush. Bush stuck out his leg to stop the ball, but the referee called a penalty once Finlay went to ground. After reviewing the call through the Video Assistant Referee, game official Alan Kelly upheld his initial call before awarding Bush a yellow card.

Finlay then scored his third of the year, prompting boos from the crowd. Impact owner Joey Saputo, within earshot of the press box, yelled an obscenity before walking down to the pitch to express his displeasure to team manager Remi Garde.

Toye scored the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, in the 46th minute after receiving a ball from Molino once more. The goal gave Minnesota its first lead of the match after being down 1-0 and 2-1.

NOTES: The Impact held a halftime ceremony for former goalkeeper Greg Sutton, who was revealed as the third member of the team's Wall of Fame this week. Sutton, 42, played two stints with the Impact during his playing career, winning a United Soccer League championship in 2004 and a league Most Valuable Player honour the same year.