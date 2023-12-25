Team Canada isn't buying the idea that they're underdogs at the World Juniors.

"That's just all opinions," said 17-year-old centre Macklin Celebrini. "We know who we are and we know the guys we got in that locker room. We're looking forward to get going and prove who we are."

The two time defending champions have just one returning player and are missing five players, who are currently playing professionally.

"We got all the pieces we need to win and succeed here," said Celebrini, who led Canada with seven points in three pre-tournament games. "We're a pretty deep team."

Canada will open the World Juniors against Finland on Boxing Day.

"We're ready to go," said gritty winger Owen Allard. "We want to come out strong and show everybody in this tournament what Canada's got. We'll come out strong and, yeah, we're going take it to the Finns."

TSN director of scouting Craig Button is picking Canada to come in second in its group – behind host Sweden, but ahead of Finland, Latvia and Germany – before eventually finishing with the bronze medal.

Head coach Alan Letang doesn't mind the idea of his players entering the tournament with a chip on their collective shoulder.

"Why can't we be an underdog if we have to be?" Letang said. "I think we know in that room what our identity is, how we want to play, and I think if we play that way we'll like the results."

---

Team Canada provided a glimpse of their potential in the final pre-tournament game against the United States. They outshot the Americans 20-5 in the final 20 minutes and scored twice to force overtime on Saturday.

"They are the same strength as a normal Canadian team," said Finnish assistant coach Jussi Jokinen. "How good they are in transition, how good they are close to the boards, and I'm sure their special teams are going to be good. We need to take care of the puck, not give them any odd-man rushes, and win the special teams battle."

Canada allowed nine goals in their final two pre-tournament games. Letang believes puck management will be a key against the Finns.

"They're a great team," Letang said. "They want to shoot. They want to attack the net. If we turn pucks over ... they're going to come. They're going to fire pucks at the net. They're so structured. They play as a group of five real well. Our puck management will be huge ... If we can put pressure on them, I think we can turn some pucks over and be successful."

---

Tuesday's tilt will feature a draft-eligible duel between Celebrini and Finnish centre Konsta Helenius.

"It's obviously exciting to see how he's going to play against Macklin Celebrini," said Finnish defenceman Arttu Kärki, who plays for the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. "He's a great player and great young guy so excited to see how he'll perform."

"He's so great offensively, defensively, and he can win draws," added Finnish winger Kasper Halttunen, who plays for the London Knights in the OHL. "I'm so excited for him this year and can't wait for him to get to the draft."

Celebrini is No. 1 on Button's latest list of top prospects in the 2024 NHL draft. Helenius is No. 5.

Celebrini is topping most draft lists these days.

"He's a very good player," said Halttunen. "There's no question that he's going to be top-two, top-three."

How high can Helenius go?

"I think he can go No. 1," Halttunen said. "You never know. He's just got to show off. I know there's a couple other guys too that are pretty good, but I cheer for him."

Helenius has posted eight goals and 12 assists in 28 games with Jukurit in Finland's Liiga.

"He's taken some big strides this year," said Jokinen. "He's been able to play really well in the men's league in Finland. His overall game has taken big steps from last year with how good he plays even defensively as a 17-year-old and still his offence is there. He can make plays when it's time to make a play and he can make players around him better."

Helenius was asked what the chance to play Celebrini means to him. He struggles to speak English and asked for a moment to consider his answer.

"It feels nice," he said eventually. "He is so talented. So, let's see how talented he really [is]."

---

There's no doubt Canada will lean on Celebrini at the World Juniors.

"His game and the pace he plays at, he drives the line he's on," said Letang. "He's got that high motor and it just pushes guys to play."

Celebrini enjoyed instant chemistry with Fraser Minten and Jordan Dumais in the first two pre-tournament games. He didn't miss a beat when moved to a line with Brayden Yager and Matthew Wood in the game against the United States.

"That was Yager's best game of the exhibitions because you gotta play at that pace with him," noted Letang. "It allows Woody to get going a little bit too and we know what happens when he gets the puck inside the dots, he's got a great shot and a great touch. Mack pushes that line."

"We work off each other well," Celebrini said. "Today in practice we were moving the puck around pretty good. Super excited for our line tomorrow."

Although Letang may move Celebrini around the lineup.

"If someone's having a tough time going tomorrow maybe he slides in and tries to jumpstart them," said Letang. "It's funny asking a 17-year-old to do that, but he's so mature and so poised out there, he'll be fine."

---

Canada lost two defencemen before the World Juniors started with Tanner Molendyk (wrist fracture) and Tristan Luneau (illness) being forced out of the event.

Luneau, a defenceman with the Anaheim Ducks, was projected to play a leading role with Team Canada, but got sick and was hospitalized.

"I spoke to him this morning and [Team Canada athletic therapist] Kevin Elliott has been there every day," said Letang. "Any free time he has he goes and checks on him. He's got some family coming over shortly to be with him. I haven't got a full update, but I think he's going to maybe stay another day, another night at the hospital, but he's in good spirts right now."

It's unclear what the diagnosis is.

"They're still running some tests for him and figuring it out," Letang said. "It's a horrible situation and we wish him the best. He's in our thoughts for sure."

---

Hockey Canada officially added Brantford's Jorian Donovan and North Bay's Ty Nelson to the roster on Saturday night. Donovan actually arrived in Sweden Saturday morning and played in the game against the United States.

Due to a flight delay, Nelson missed Monday's practice. As a result, Canada postponed its team picture.

Nelson won't get into a practice before his World Junior debut.

"It's tough," Letang acknowledged. "We saw Donovan get off the plane and play pretty well against the US. I'm sure Ty, with his character, his energy, his compete, will be fine."

Still, Letang acknowledged that he'll have to be careful in how he deploys the Toronto native.

"He's probably not going to play the 20-plus minutes he plays in North Bay right off the bat," Letang said with a smile. "Hopefully they got him a first-class ticket and maybe he's lounging in a pod up there. I think he'll be fine. He's probably in later this afternoon and we'll get him hydrated, get him lots of rest, and take it shift by shift."

As Letang pointed out, Donovan performed well despite travelling 16 and a half hours and getting only a few hours of sleep before the exhibition game against the Americans.

Any advice for Nelson?

"Just use your excitement to boost your energy and just use that throughout the game," said Donovan. "And have fun."

Donovan was at a spa with his girlfriend when he got the call to join Team Canada on Friday. He didn't have time to go home so his parents packed a bag for him and met him at the airport.

"We live on a farm so it was a bunch of random farm stuff and lots of it was my brother's clothes," Donovan said with a grin. "It was a bit of a surprise opening the suitcase, but I'm happy I'm here. I had to do a little shopping. I had to get a new dress shirt because I didn't have anything like that. Hockey Canada is good with giving you lots of clothing to wear so I didn't have to do too much."

Donovan slotted in beside Noah Warren on Canada's defensive third pair at practice.

"I got a little sleep the other night so got my energy back a little bit," the Ottawa Senators prospect said. "I haven't noticed the jet lag too much, but a couple guys said it's not the first day it's more like the third and fourth day that it hits you pretty hard."

Team Canada believes Donovan's smooth skating will help fill the void left by Molendyk. He's certainly got the genes. His dad, Shean Donovan, played 15 years in the NHL. The best advice from his old man?

"Use my feet," Dorion said. "He's a good skater. I'm a decently good skater so we like to use our feet. If we don't use our feet then we don't play well."

Shean won a gold medal with Canada at the 1995 World Juniors.

"He's got it in the closet," Dorion said. "He brings it out once in a while to show everyone. It's pretty cool. He said it was awesome. He said he loved the experience and that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Dorion isn't sure if his dad, who serves as a development coach with the Senators, will be able to travel to Sweden to watch him.

---

Matt Poitras, who didn't join Team Canada until Dec. 19, looked more like himself in Saturday's pre-tournament finale.

"I definitely feel a lot better," the Boston Bruins centre said. "I mean, the first day I got here, I hadn't slept, I was running on adrenaline and actually felt pretty good on the ice. The next few days I felt like I was a zombie almost. I'm kind of used to the time change and being around here and got to know the guys. I feel like I'm pretty acclimated to the situation."

That's good news for Team Canada, who will rely on the 19-year-old to provide offence and leadership. Poitras was named an alternate captain on Sunday night.

Poitras credited Bruins captain Brad Marchand for helping him feel at home in the NHL.

"When I got there, Marchy came up to me and was really good to me, joked with me, kind of got to know me, so little things like that," he said.

Poitras is looking to bring a similar approach to his leadership role at the World Juniors.

"Just trying to get to know everybody," he said. "We're a team so just trying to mesh. It's a short tournament, but the better you know the guys around you the better the team is going to perform, I think."

Has Marchand reached out lately?

"He actually tried to call me and I tried to call him and the time didn't work out," Poitras said. "He wished me luck before I left."

The pair actually talked a bit about the World Juniors earlier in the season. Marchand won gold with Canada in 2007 and 2008. He served as an alternate captain during the second year.

"We were on a road trip and I brought something up to him," Poitras recalled. "It came up on my Instagram feed. He jumped into the glass [after scoring], I think it was against the Americans, and he lost his stick in the stands. I mentioned that to him and he thought it was pretty funny."

#WorldJuniors throwback! Brad Marchand celebrates so hard after a goal that he loses his stick in the stands. The fans were kind enough to return the stick to him afterward. We’re now 17 days away from the 2024 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/WJkHZYMSHS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 9, 2023

Poitras now gets his chance to make a World Junior memory.

"I went into the summer and I was thinking about World Juniors because it was my last chance," the Whitby, Ont. native said. "I worked all summer and the plan was to get an invite to World Juniors camp and prove myself and make the team. Awesome to be here. This is a dream come true. I've worked my whole life for this."

---

Mathis Rousseau will get the start for Canada on Boxing Day.

"It's unbelievable," the Halifax Mooseheads goalie said. "You don't really believe that you're really going to be here growing up and now you're here. You don't really get the full grasp of the moment, but it's pretty incredible."

Rousseau, who stands 5-foot-11, was passed over in the last two NHL drafts. Thomas Milic, who backstopped Canada to gold in Halifax last year, also arrived at the tournament undrafted.

"He made some important saves for Team Canada so it's a guy I look up [to]," said Rousseau. "We kind of have a similar story. People were not sure about him and he proved them wrong and that's the mindset I want coming into the tournament."

Milic, who is 6-foot, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Rousseau didn't exactly silence the doubters during pre-tournament play. He allowed six goals on 50 shots (.888 save percentage). The team planned to rest him on Saturday, but Rousseau asked for the chance to play against the United States.

"That was important for me to get that extra time on the ice to help me perfect my craft a little bit and get more confidence and a better feel," the Boisbriand, Que. native said. "I've been getting more confident with the ice, the angles, the shots, the style of play of the other teams, and the games we played really helped me a lot. I feel pretty confident about what I can do on the ice."

Letang pointed out that Canada's pre-tournament games took place in three different buildings, which may explain why Rousseau needed additional time to adjust.

"We've moved around a lot," the coach said. "I still think he's finding his game and that's why we gave him the start against the US too. We originally didn't think he'd play that game and then he came to us and said, 'I'd like more touches.' He's getting used to his D core, new guys in front of him, some big guys in front of him, some small guys, so he's got to get used to those visuals."

This is the first time Rousseau has played internationally, but he leads the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with a .934 save percentage this season.

"He's a workhorse," said Letang, who met the media about 20 minutes after practice ended. "He's probably still out there right now just dialling in his game ... He's come in and grabbed that spot under some good competition."

Sherbrooke's Sam St-Hilaire, who is also undrafted with no international experience, got into the second half of two pre-tournament games. Seattle's Scott Ratzlaff did not play in the pre-tournament games.

---

While Letang shuffled his forward lines on Saturday, the one group he hasn't touched since Day 1 is Owen Beck between Allard and Nate Danielson.

"We're that energy line," said Allard, who scored the tying goal in the third period of Saturday's game. "We're causing havoc. We're clicking. We're cycling, tracking pucks and being physical. It's a good line right now."

Team Canada will likely deploy that trio in a shutdown role.

"It's a big responsibility, but it's fun," said Allard. "You get to play against the best players. To have that role and responsibility is super honouring and really keeps you on your 'A' game and keeps us working hard."

Allard always works hard, which is why he got the nickname "O-Dog."

"It's been my nickname forever," the undrafted 19-year-old said. "When I was a kid playing minor hockey one of my buddies' dads just thought I played like a dog and my first name is Owen so he called me O-Dog and it's kind of stuck. Everyone's been calling me that."

Of course, TSN has its own O-Dog in Jeff O'Neill, who will be on the panel during Team Canada games.

"I watch him on TV," Allard said. "It's pretty cool what he does. So, have to maybe get in contact with him soon (smile)."

---

Allard briefly caught up with Greyhounds teammate Karki on Monday.

"He just said, 'Don't run me too hard in the corners,'" Allard said with a chuckle.

"We're great friends," said Karki. "He's a really fast skater. Might be the fastest skater I've ever played with so we'll see what it's like. I'm just excited."

Karki is second in the OHL with 11 power-play goals this season.

"His shot's incredible," Allard noted. "On that one-timer side he's got a really gifted shot. Our power play's been clicking in the Soo and he's been getting those looks and they've been going in."

---

Halttunen will be facing a pair of OHL teammates in forward Easton Cowan and defenceman Oliver Bonk.

"I can't wait to play against him," Halttunen said of Cowan. "There's been some trash talk."

Such as?

"Something like, 'You better watch out for me on the power play,'" Halttunen said. "Cowan has three power kill goals so he said I better watch out for him so that he doesn't get breakaways. So, stuff like that."

Cowan has seven points shorthanded this season.

"He's so fast and can read all the passes that the power play is doing and just cut the passes," Halttunen said. "He's so fast that he can just skate around the d-man and score."

What will it be like to face Bonk?

"It will be probably a little harder job for me because he knows everything about me," Halttunen said. "I have to try something new."

Well, doesn't he know everything about Bonk as well?

"That's true," Halttunen said. "He doesn't have many weaknesses so it's hard to play against him, but we'll figure it out."

---

Bonk moved up to Canada's second pair during practice. Letang praised his youngest defenceman for being reliable and consistent.

"Doesn't over handle it," the coach noted. "Doesn't make a whole lot of mistakes and thinks his way through the game. He's calm out there. It doesn't seem like he ever gets rattled ... He just moves it, supports his partner, and makes the next play."

---

Team Canada lines at Monday's practice:

Minten - Geekie - Dumais

Cowan - Poitras - Savoie

Wood - Celebrini - Yager

Allard - Beck - Danielson

Rehkopf

Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Bonk

Donovan - Warren

Rousseau

St-Hilaire

Ratzlaff

Absent: Nelson

Team Canada power play units at Monday's practice:

QB: Mateychuk

Flanks: Minten, Celebrini

Middle: Dumais

Net front: Geekie

QB: Bonk

Flanks: Poitras, Wood

Middle: Savoie

Net front: Allard