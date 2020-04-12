Masters Rewind: The roar returns to Augusta TSN Golf Analyst Bob Weeks looks back at the 2019 Masters, when Tiger Woods proved yet again that you should never underestimate what he’s capable of.

Bob Weeks

There are a lot of words you can use to describe the 2019 Masters: Destiny. Fate. Luck.

Whichever noun you choose, Tiger Woods had lots of it. Or maybe he had all three in big bunches.

What he didn’t have going for him was history, at least recent history. It had been 11 years since he’d won a major, 14 since he’d slipped on the Green Jacket.

Woods had also gone under the knife on eight occasions since 1994, four times on the knee and four times on the back. In April 2017, he had spinal fusion surgery.

Since his return to play, he’d won twice, at the Tour Championship and the Zozo Championship in Japan. Still, I wasn’t overly optimistic about his chances when the golf world assembled at Augusta National last spring.

There were bigger storylines, like Rory McIlroy going for the career grand slam yet again. Or Brooks Koepka looking to continue his dominance at majors.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned about my years of covering Woods, it’s don’t ever underestimate what he’s capable of.

At the halfway mark, Woods was within a shot of the lead. Normally that would be enough to warrant front-page news, but he was tied with four others. And there was a five-way tie for top spot. It wasn’t that Woods’ name didn’t jump out from that group, but there was a long way to go and just too many great stories to even begin to think about crowning him king once again.

One of those was Francesco Molinari, who took command of the tournament after 54 holes, leading by two. He held the Open Championship title after winning in 2018 and looked as solid and comfortable as anyone in the field.

Woods and Tony Finau, who’d posted 64 on Saturday, were two back while Koepka was one behind them.

Nothing was predictable, including the weather. Dangerous weather was in the forecast for Sunday and that meant an early start with tee times moved back to the early morning.

Sunday in Augusta is usually not an early start. The leaders aren’t off until around 3 p.m. and so at the house where the TSN crew stays, it usually means a little sleep in, then some coffee, a bit of lounge time and a whole lot of prognosticating.

We all predict who is going to win or what stories are possible. While we do that most nights of the week anyway, it gets a little more interesting on Sunday morning. It’s also when we all began to think about what might happen, what could happen. Woods was heading to Sunday at Augusta National with a chance.

This was different and that was good. No one wanted to wait around. We wanted the main attraction to get started. Less time to fill, more time to watch.

For Woods, once again, history wasn’t on his side as he’d won all 14 of his major titles while holding the lead after 54 holes. Still, he seemed calm and in control and as they headed to the first tee.

It wasn’t a great start for the guy with 14 majors, with bogeys on four and five to fall three behind Molinari. But as they headed to the back nine, he’d closed that gap to one.

If you’re a golf fan, you probably know what happened on 12, the hole Jack Nicklaus called the hardest par 3 in championship golf. Four of the last six players – Ian Poulter, Koepka, Finau and then, shockingly, Molinari – hit their tee shots into Rae’s Creek.

Tiger made a routine par and when he walked to the 13th tee. He had a share of the lead. At that point, I truly thought he had the game and especially the patience to win the tournament. He didn’t force anything, he took what the course gave him and, despite rallies from Koepka and Johnson, Woods had a short tap-in for bogey to win the Masters for the fifth time.

I can honestly say that was one of the greatest moments I’ve witnessed on a golf course. The joy that Woods showed as he raised his arms, or when he hugged his son, Charlie, or as he walked to the scorer’s room was as pure and as honest as I’ve ever seen from him. Clearly this meant more to him than just about any of his other accomplishments.

I’m not sure if Woods has another major in him or not, but if this is truly his 15th and final win, it sure was a good one.